    BOLD and SEXY pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts her underboob in a cutout silver swimsuit; take a look

    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram and shared some stunning pictures for her fans by wearing a crazy bikini with cutouts and lace-up shoes.

    When Kim Kardashian recently opted to show off her underboobs in a seductive, silver monokini, made all the more stunning by pairing it with lace-up sandals and Batman-styled spectacles, those sides of her once again came to the fore. 
     

    Using her new "future alien Barbie" look, the closet organizer-turned-fashion icon “🌪,” captioned a seven-slide carousel of images of her donning a provocative outfit, ".

    For the seductive photos, Kardashian, 41, wore a silver metallic one-piece that was a close replica of her $108 Skims monokini and showed off her rock-hard abs.
     

    According to a Hollywood news article in E News, Kim Kardashian wants to break up with Pete Davidson, but her friends and sisters are always attempting to set her up.

    According to the report, Kim is looking to branch out this time and explore dating with non-celebrities. 
     

    The mother of four would prefer someone much older than her last boyfriend, who was 28 years old, as she is now looking for maturity and understanding in a man - someone who supports her way of life and doesn't interfere in her decisions. Also Read: Malaika Arora’s sets cocktail inspiration in gorgeous ivory lehenga with backless bralette

    She may even be prepared to crowdsource prospective boyfriend, which wouldn't be a problem considering how appealing most guys find her. If you've always wanted to go on a date with Kim Kardashian, try your luck. Also Read: SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in backless sequin bikini blouse, saree

