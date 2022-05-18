Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Singer's latest video goes viral (Watch)

Popular Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj shared a video on her Instagram page. She was seen dancing to her latest song 'Sasui Ke Boliya Jahar Lage'

Shilpi Raj, a popular Bhojpuri singer, showed her talent in her latest song called "Sasui Ke Boliya Jahar Lage." The singer has given her voice to several popular songs, including religious themes. She's worked with nearly every prominent actor in the industry.



Taking to Instagram, Shilpi shared a video where she grooved to the song 'Sasui Ke Boliya Jahar Lage'. Vijay Chauhan wrote it, and the music was composed by Arya Sharma. (Watch Here)

In the video, Shilpa is seen wearing a blue sleeveless kurta where she looked pretty. She completed her attire with gigantic earrings and flawless makeup. "Sasui ke boliya jahar lage @shilpi_raj_personal @vijay__chauhan__official @music_arya_sharma", she captioned.



Shilpi Raj has been in the national headlines for several days because of her viral MMS video. Although, the singer has said that she is not the girl seen in the video.



In an interview with ETimes, Shilpi added, "I've never seen anything like the MMS before. The girl in the MMS intrigues me." She continued by saying, "The girl on the video is not me. It had been linked to my name, I was told. Ye saari koi saazish hai mujhe badnaam karne ki."