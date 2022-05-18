Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Singer's latest video goes viral (Watch)

    First Published May 18, 2022, 9:01 PM IST

    Popular Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj shared a video on her Instagram page. She was seen dancing to her latest song 'Sasui Ke Boliya Jahar Lage'

    Shilpi Raj, a popular Bhojpuri singer, showed her talent in her latest song called "Sasui Ke Boliya Jahar Lage." The singer has given her voice to several popular songs, including religious themes. She's worked with nearly every prominent actor in the industry.
     

    Taking to Instagram, Shilpi shared a video where she grooved to the song 'Sasui Ke Boliya Jahar Lage'. Vijay Chauhan wrote it, and the music was composed by Arya Sharma. (Watch Here)

     

    In the video, Shilpa is seen wearing a blue sleeveless kurta where she looked pretty. She completed her attire with gigantic earrings and flawless makeup. "Sasui ke boliya jahar lage @shilpi_raj_personal @vijay__chauhan__official @music_arya_sharma", she captioned.
     

    Shilpi Raj has been in the national headlines for several days because of her viral MMS video. Although, the singer has said that she is not the girl seen in the video.
     

    In an interview with ETimes, Shilpi added, "I've never seen anything like the MMS before. The girl in the MMS intrigues me." She continued by saying, "The girl on the video is not me. It had been linked to my name, I was told. Ye saari koi saazish hai mujhe badnaam karne ki." Also Read: 9 bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian sizzles in her latest magazine photoshoot

    She said, "I have relatives as well. You have my respect as well. When my brother found out, he was upset, so I explained everything to him. So don't associate anything with anyone's name until you know the truth; regardless of who we are, we all deserve respect." Also Read: Prediction is out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's first baby will be in the year

