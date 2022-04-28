Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj MMS leak scandal: Shilpi says, "I'm not the girl in the MMS video"

Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri singer, speaks out, saying, "That's Not Me In The Video, Yeh Saazish Hai Mujhe Badnaam Karne Ki."

Shilpi Raj was in the news a few days ago for a contentious cause. The MMS of the Bhojpuri singer was leaked online and quickly went viral. According to reports, Shilpi was spotted in an obnoxious situation with her partner.



The private video footage was widely circulated on the internet. Shilpa has finally spoken up. Shilpi said in a recent interview that she has no idea who the girl in the video is and that the video is a plot to defame her.



Shilpi said in an interview with ETimes, "The MMS is something I haven't seen before. It was ascribed to my name, I was informed. I'm curious about the girl in the MMS." She went on to say, "I'm not the girl in the video. Mujhe badnaam karne ki ye saari koi saazish hai."



When questioned if she knows who is behind it, she replied, "No, I'm not sure what you're talking about. Toh log galat-shalat bolte rehte hai, industry mein jab koi badhta hai. Mahila ki koi izzat nahi nahi nahi nahi nahi nahi nahi nahi nahi" She also stated that she has filed a court complaint. She recalled her family's reaction, saying, "My brother was worried, so he dialled my number. However, I disclosed everything to him."