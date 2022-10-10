Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH
The Bhojpuri song ‘Godi Ke Maza’ from the film Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani has gone viral- take a look
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Celebrity in the Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav continues to draw notice and enjoyment in his songs and videos. Online listeners love Khesari's music, both old and new.
Khesari Lal Yadav's song is attracting people's attention once more. Social media is buzzing about the Bhojpuri song "Godi Ke Maza," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav are trending on YouTube. More than 14,119,965 people have viewed this song.
Fans comment on the video and even refer to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi. Both Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have a sizable fan base.
They are the most beloved actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. Their amazing chemistry makes the videos worth watching without a doubt.
In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav share a passionate kiss. According to the uninitiated, the pair is among the most beloved in the Bhojpuri entertainment sector.