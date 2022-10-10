Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    The Bhojpuri song ‘Godi Ke Maza’ from the film Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke featuring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani has gone viral- take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Celebrity in the Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav continues to draw notice and enjoyment in his songs and videos. Online listeners love Khesari's music, both old and new.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav's song is attracting people's attention once more. Social media is buzzing about the Bhojpuri song "Godi Ke Maza," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav are trending on YouTube. More than 14,119,965 people have viewed this song.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans comment on the video and even refer to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi. Both Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have a sizable fan base. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are the most beloved actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. Their amazing chemistry makes the videos worth watching without a doubt. Also Read: Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav share a passionate kiss. According to the uninitiated, the pair is among the most beloved in the Bhojpuri entertainment sector. Also Read: Karan Johar quits Twitter: Filmmaker says he wants more positive energies 

