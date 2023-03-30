Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri BOLD, SEXY video: Priti Dhyani, Pradeep's bedroom song ‘Palang Kare Hala’ is too HOT to handle

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Priti Dhyani and Pradeep Pandey are hot; check out their sensual and thrilling performance on 'Palang Kare Hala,' which will leave you speechless.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri film industry is well-known for its masala films and energetic songs. 'Palang Kare Hala,' for example, has seized the Bhojpuri audience by storm.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song's fast speed and appealing lyrics have made it a hit with the audience, while Pradeep Pandey and Priti Dhyani's dance performance has given another layer to its popularity. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Priti Dhyani's dancing performance is spectacular. They are brimming with energy and enthusiasm, and their movements are precisely timed to the song's beats.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The seductive emotions of Priti Dhyani and Pradeep Pandey's silky dancing routines contribute to the overall charm of the performance. Their chemistry is apparent, and it adds to the dance's sexiness.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo’s dance performance is a treat to watch. They are full of energy and passion, and their moves are perfectly synchronized to the beats of the song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey’s smooth dance moves and Priti Dhayani’s sensual expressions add to the overall appeal of the performance. Their chemistry is undeniable, and it adds to the sensuality of the dance. Also Read: Here's what Kareena Kapoor said about Urfi Javed Bold outfit choices

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has gone viral on social media platforms, and fans cannot stop raving about it. The comments section is filled with praise and fire, and heart emojis. Also Read: Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaheber Chithi star Debchandrima Singha Roy's bikini pics: Bengali actress enjoys beach on her birthday AHA

    Shaheber Chithi star Debchandrima Singha Roy's bikini pics: Bengali actress enjoys beach on her birthday

    Priyanka Chopra surpasses Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in BEAUTY business RBA

    Priyanka Chopra surpasses Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande in BEAUTY business

    Maidaan teaser Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA

    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football'

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: 7 reasons fans should not miss watching this historical fiction period drama vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: 7 reasons fans should not miss watching this historical fiction period drama

    Avatar The Way of Water: Prime Video or Netflix-When and where to watch James Cameron's film online RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water: Prime Video or Netflix-When and where to watch James Cameron's film online

    Recent Stories

    Yay or Nay? Urfi Javed shocks fans with dark green hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit vma

    Yay or Nay? Urfi Javed shocks fans with dark green hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over Modi surname remark gcw

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over 'Modi surname' remark

    Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session - Video AJR

    Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    Shaheber Chithi star Debchandrima Singha Roy's bikini pics: Bengali actress enjoys beach on her birthday AHA

    Shaheber Chithi star Debchandrima Singha Roy's bikini pics: Bengali actress enjoys beach on her birthday

    IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stage; Glenn Maxwell doubtful for RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore opener-ayh

    IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stage; Glenn Maxwell doubtful for RCB opener

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon