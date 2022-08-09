Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actresses whose BOLD videos got LEAKED-Shilpi Raj, Priyanka Pandit, Kajal Raghwani and more

    From Kajal Raghwani to Priyanka Pandit to singer Shilpi Raj, the Bhojpuri celebs have been allegedly named in the intimate videos that surfaced online on various platforms.
     

    Many Bhojpuri celebrities, including actors and singers, have been embroiled in issues involving offensive MMS videos. From Kajal Raghwani, Priyanka Pandit to singer Shilpi Raaj, Bhojpuri celebrities have purportedly been named in personal videos that have leaked on numerous platforms. Most have disputed the charges, claiming it is a work of fiction with manipulated, fake videos and photographs. Check out who from the Bhojpuri business has sparked controversy:

    Shilpi Raj
    A Bhojpuri singer renowned for songs like Laika Pahilka Ha and Neeli Neeli Akhiyan, made news after a controversial video supposedly showing her went viral on the internet. Although the video has not been verified, it appears to show her in a compromising position with her alleged lover Vijay Chauhan. Shilpi replied to the buzz on social media through a live video due to the video's controversial nature. She was seen sobbing and pleading with netizens to stop posting the footage.

    Trisha Kar Madhu:
    The actress' private video was released online last year and soon went viral. She later asked fans to remove it and not to share it. Meanwhile, when her controversial private video with her partner was released, Madhu resorted to social media to warn people who were allegedly responsible for the film's virality. She did not, however, say who took the video or how it ended up on social media networks.

     

    Kajal Raghwani
    An MMS video of famous Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani leaked online a few months ago. The footage was allegedly not of the star and was a fake video. However, the actress disputed the accusations and slammed the critics.

    Sambhavna Seth: 
    Bigg Boss ex-contestant Sambhavna Seth, who was also a Bhojpuri actress who worked in several C-Grade films, had once grabbed headlines for her alleged MMS video. The video leaked a love-making scene between Sambhavna and her co-actor. 

    Priyanka Pandit
    In 2021, Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit's video got viral on social media. After that, Pandit went before the press and said that someone plotted against her to exact personal vengeance. "I did not create the viral video. The girl displaying the sexual stuff looks just like me. The footage is also rather old" Pandit said to reporters. According to sources, Pandit has also filed a formal complaint with the police regarding the case.

