Bhojpuri actresses whose BOLD videos got LEAKED-Shilpi Raj, Priyanka Pandit, Kajal Raghwani and more

Many Bhojpuri celebrities, including actors and singers, have been embroiled in issues involving offensive MMS videos. From Kajal Raghwani, Priyanka Pandit to singer Shilpi Raaj, Bhojpuri celebrities have purportedly been named in personal videos that have leaked on numerous platforms. Most have disputed the charges, claiming it is a work of fiction with manipulated, fake videos and photographs. Check out who from the Bhojpuri business has sparked controversy:

Shilpi Raj

A Bhojpuri singer renowned for songs like Laika Pahilka Ha and Neeli Neeli Akhiyan, made news after a controversial video supposedly showing her went viral on the internet. Although the video has not been verified, it appears to show her in a compromising position with her alleged lover Vijay Chauhan. Shilpi replied to the buzz on social media through a live video due to the video's controversial nature. She was seen sobbing and pleading with netizens to stop posting the footage.

Trisha Kar Madhu:

The actress' private video was released online last year and soon went viral. She later asked fans to remove it and not to share it. Meanwhile, when her controversial private video with her partner was released, Madhu resorted to social media to warn people who were allegedly responsible for the film's virality. She did not, however, say who took the video or how it ended up on social media networks.

Kajal Raghwani

An MMS video of famous Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani leaked online a few months ago. The footage was allegedly not of the star and was a fake video. However, the actress disputed the accusations and slammed the critics.

Sambhavna Seth:

Bigg Boss ex-contestant Sambhavna Seth, who was also a Bhojpuri actress who worked in several C-Grade films, had once grabbed headlines for her alleged MMS video. The video leaked a love-making scene between Sambhavna and her co-actor.