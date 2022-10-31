Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s BOLD bedroom romance with Pawan Singh is a must-watch to rid of Monday blues
Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song 'Diya Gul Kara' from the film Pawan Raja went viral on YouTube. Fans love the hot chemistry between the lead actors Monalisa and Pawan Singh
Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress and TV personality, is quite active on social media these days. In addition to her social media followers who adore her images and videos, the actress has millions of YouTube admirers.
Monalisa's YouTube songs have a massive following base. A song by Monalisa and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is now popular online. "'Diya Gul Kara'" lyrics depict the passionate chemistry between Monalisa and Pawan Singh. This song is gaining a lot of likes on YouTube.(WATCH VIDEO)
Monalisa and Pawan Singh's passionate steamy bedroom dance is included in the song. The duo is enough to inspire a song, music video, or film.
Fans of this duo like seeing them together. They are the most popular among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.
Talking about Monalisa, has captivated audiences in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya, in addition to Bhojpuri.
The actress rose to prominence after marrying Vikrant Singh on national television while competing in a Hindi reality show. She is presently employed in the OTT sector. Also Read: Adipurush: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports
Monalisa also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and is best known for playing Mohana Rathod in the film Nazar. She portrayed Iravati Verma, the show’s main antagonist, on Colors TV from 2020 to 2021. Also Read: Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines