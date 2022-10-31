Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s BOLD bedroom romance with Pawan Singh is a must-watch to rid of Monday blues

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song 'Diya Gul Kara' from the film Pawan Raja went viral on YouTube. Fans love the hot chemistry between the lead actors Monalisa and Pawan Singh

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress and TV personality, is quite active on social media these days. In addition to her social media followers who adore her images and videos, the actress has millions of YouTube admirers.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's YouTube songs have a massive following base. A song by Monalisa and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is now popular online. "'Diya Gul Kara'" lyrics depict the passionate chemistry between Monalisa and Pawan Singh. This song is gaining a lot of likes on YouTube.(WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Pawan Singh's passionate steamy bedroom dance is included in the song. The duo is enough to inspire a song, music video, or film.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans of this duo like seeing them together. They are the most popular among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Talking about Monalisa, has captivated audiences in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya, in addition to Bhojpuri.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress rose to prominence after marrying Vikrant Singh on national television while competing in a Hindi reality show. She is presently employed in the OTT sector. Also Read: Adipurush: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and is best known for playing Mohana Rathod in the film Nazar. She portrayed Iravati Verma, the show’s main antagonist, on Colors TV from 2020 to 2021. Also Read: Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated RBA

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit RBA

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit

    Adipurush Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports RBA

    Adipurush: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report RBA

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps - adt

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

    Recent Stories

    Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon Report gcw

    Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon: Report

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life' - adt

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life'

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli irked by privacy invasion after hotel staff posts his room video online-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli irked by 'privacy invasion' after hotel staff posts his room video online

    DU admission 2022 second merit list released know how to check important dates more gcw

    DU admission 2022: 2nd merit list released at admission.uod.ac.in; know how to check, important dates & more

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy sur

    Yoga Asanas that can help to keep your heart healthy

    Recent Videos

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon