Bestseller: 5 reasons why you should watch Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan starrer series

In the next few hours, Amazon Prime Video will be releasing its latest web series ‘Bestseller’, featuring actors Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Sonalee Kulkarni, Gauahar Khan and more. The much-awaited psychological thriller has already created a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the viewers. Here are five reasons why you must watch this series after it releases on February 18.

Three stars making their OTT debut: Not one but three big stars will be marking their debut on the OTT platform with Amazon Prime Video’s Bestseller. With over 370 movies, legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty is all set to make his debut in the world of OTT with Bestseller. Mithun Da, as he is fondly called, will be seen essaying the role of a top cop in the series. Next in line to make the OTT debut is actor Shruti Haasan. Shruti was seen in several anthologies in the past, however, Bestseller will mark her debut as a central character in a full-fledged series. Shruti plays the role of an aspiring author. Marathi Cinema’s renowned actor, Sonalee Kulkarni will also be entering the world of OTT with this series. She will be seen as Mithun’s aide in Bestseller.

An ensemble cast of talented actors: The viewers will witness stellar performances by a talented ensemble cast. From Arjan Bajwa who plays the protagonist Tahir Wazir to Mayanka Kapoor (playing Arjan's wife), Gauahar Khan essaying a successful ad-filmmaker; and Satyajeet Dubey (aspiring ad-filmmaker), the series will be full of actors delivering some powerpack performances.

A troll causing chaos: Arjan Bajwa's character Tahir Wazir is a renowned author. The trailer of Bestseller revealed how one troll by the Twitter handle @WazirIsGod creates chaos and also hits out at real-life celebrities such cricketer Hardik Pandya, actor Sonu Sood, and more. The curiosity regarding this trolled has gripped the interest of the audience. It will be interesting to find out more about the troll, once the show is premiered.

Exciting locations: From river ghats, coniferous forests to cityscapes, the series has a lot to offer in terms of giving glimpses of India’s picturesque places. The locales shown in the series are going to be a perfect treat to a wanderlust, taking him/her on a virtual trip.

Unravelling the mysteries: Bestseller is a psychological thriller that comes with a good share of suspense and drama to keep the audience intrigued till the last shot. The trailer raises several questions such as why does Shruti Haasan’s character get attacked, who is the troll, will Arjan Bajwa complete his second novel, et al. All these intriguing questions will be answered with the release of the show.