The Rings of Power trailer out: The Lord of the Rings' prequel trailer released during Super Bowl; watch

The first trailer of much-awaited ‘The Rings of Power’ was debuted during the Super Bowl.

It was a surprise for all the fans of Lord of The Rings at the Super Bowl when the trailer of JRR Tolkien’s trilogy’s prequel – The Rings of Fire’ was released during the Super Bowl. It was the first official trailer dropped by the makers of the show.

The younger version of Galadriel in ‘The Rings of Power’ is being played by Morfydd Clark in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The trailer was out during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Fire will be out on Prime Video in September this year. The show is set thousands of years before the events of Lord of the Rings took place. The prequel of the JRR Tolkien’s legendary trilogy presents a new chapter of the fanciful world for the TV audience.

The trailer begins with a voiceover that says, “Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there.” The camera then shows a spectacular waterfront city which is carved out of stone.

Soon into the one-minute trailer, the viewers are treated with glimpses of horned creatures hurrying across a scenic panorama which then leads to revealing the first look of young harfoot ― an ancient ancestor of hobbits.

Even though “The Rings of Power’ will be introducing a slew of new characters, the trailer footage shows at least two old faces - younger versions of Elrond and Galadriel, played by Hugo Weaving and Cate Blanchett, respectively, in Peter Jackson’s acclaimed trilogy film. However, this time around, Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo take over the respective roles of Blanchett and Weaving.

Created by Patrick McKay and John D Payne, the show features an extensive cast, including Benjamin Walker, Peter Mullan, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Charles Edwards, Sir Lenny Henry, Trystan Gravelle, Markella Kavenagh, Ema Horvath, Tyrone Muhafidin, Joseph Mawle, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Sophia Nomvete, Charlie Vickers, Dylan Smith, Daniel Weyman, Leon Wadham, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.