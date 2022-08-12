Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (VIDEO) Anjali Arora LEAKED MMS controversy: Actress finally breaks her silence, here's what she said

    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    Anjali Arora, a Lock Upp participant, recently talked out about her allegedly leaked MMS and stated that it has profoundly hurt her family! Says, ‘Izzat Ke Saath Mat Khelo, Meri Bi Family Hai'

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    Anjali Arora has finally spoken out about her allegedly leaked MMS, which went viral on social media. She claimed in a recent interview that she is not the person in the video and disclosed her family's reaction to it. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    Anjali became upset when discussing the leaked MMS and revealed that she has a family who watches all her videos and is emotionally impacted. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    Arora addressed this controversy during the promotional event of her song ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re.’ Speaking with popular Bollywood RJ Siddharth Kanan, Anjali broke down in tears while talking about her fake MMS.  
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    The actress said in Hindi, “I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi hai hain, family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain.”
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    The 21-year-old actress also stated that editing someone's images or making phoney/fake videos is not acceptable. She further commented that this was not the first time her fake MMS tape had leaked online.

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    Previously, when she was on the reality show Lock Up, her parents filed a police complaint over phoney tapes. Also Read: MMS video leak controversy: Who is Anjali Arora and why is the video a rage

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    Anjali recently launched her upcoming music video ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana’, a remake of RD Burman’s iconic song from the 1951 film Bahar. The new song is sung by Shruti Rane and featuring Anjali doing some fantastic dance moves. Also Read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is Arjun Kapoor not ready to marry Malaika Arora yet? Actor revealed on Koffee With Karan RBA

    Why is Arjun Kapoor not ready to marry Malaika Arora yet? Actor revealed on Koffee With Karan

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack; still on life support RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack; still on life support

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding update: From quirky sangeet ceremony to three wedding receptions and more RBA

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding update: From quirky sangeet ceremony to three wedding receptions and more

    Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra says Indian Matchmaking Sima Taparia RBA

    'Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra’, says Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia

    Rishabh Pant deletes mera picha chhoro Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela viral interview-ayh

    Rishabh Pant deletes 'mera picha chhoro' Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela's viral interview

    Recent Stories

    Thursday Box Office Collection Report Laal Singh Chaddha Raksha Bandhan Sita Ramam Ek Villain Returns Bimbisara drb

    Box Office Report: Laal Singh Chaddha takes over Raksha Bandhan? Here’s how Sita Ramam did on Thursday

    TS EAMCET Result 2022 Scorecards finally out know how to check results toppers list passing marks gcw

    TS EAMCET Result 2022: Scorecards finally out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; know how to check results, toppers list

    Telangana TS ECET Results 2022 likely to release today Here s how to check scores gcw

    TS ECET 2022 Results likely to release today at ecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's how to check scores

    BMTC announces free ride on all govt buses on Independence Day - adt

    BMTC announces free ride on all govt buses on Independence Day

    Does Real Madrid intend on re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo? President Florentino Perez reveals-ayh

    Does Real Madrid intend on re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo? President Florentino Perez reveals

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon