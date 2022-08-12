(VIDEO) Anjali Arora LEAKED MMS controversy: Actress finally breaks her silence, here's what she said

Anjali Arora, a Lock Upp participant, recently talked out about her allegedly leaked MMS and stated that it has profoundly hurt her family! Says, ‘Izzat Ke Saath Mat Khelo, Meri Bi Family Hai'

Anjali Arora has finally spoken out about her allegedly leaked MMS, which went viral on social media. She claimed in a recent interview that she is not the person in the video and disclosed her family's reaction to it.



Anjali became upset when discussing the leaked MMS and revealed that she has a family who watches all her videos and is emotionally impacted. (Video)



Arora addressed this controversy during the promotional event of her song ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re.’ Speaking with popular Bollywood RJ Siddharth Kanan, Anjali broke down in tears while talking about her fake MMS.



The actress said in Hindi, “I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi hai hain, family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain.”



The 21-year-old actress also stated that editing someone's images or making phoney/fake videos is not acceptable. She further commented that this was not the first time her fake MMS tape had leaked online.

Previously, when she was on the reality show Lock Up, her parents filed a police complaint over phoney tapes. Also Read: MMS video leak controversy: Who is Anjali Arora and why is the video a rage

