Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in see-through top; poses with Ranbir Kapoor
Actor Alia Bhatt is going to be the latest mommy on the block! Ever since she announced her pregnancy, Alia has upped maternity fashion like none other. She was seen flaunting her baby bump on Friday, as she posed with hubby-actor Ranbir Kapoor.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Maternity fashion has become a thing these days. Thanks to celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rihanna and Sonam Kapoor among many actors, the mommies-to-be have been flaunting their baby bumps in the classiest of outfits and in the trendiest of manners. Joining the league is actor Alia Bhatt, who has upped the fashion game with her maternity outfits that the actor has been seen wearing during her public appearances. Recently, Asianet Newsable decoded Alia’s maternity fashion and looks like the actor has given one more look which deserves to be added to the list.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Friday in Mumbai. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor was seen flaunting her baby bump like never before.
ALSO READ: Decoding Alia Bhatt’s maternity wardrobe in 5 pics
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt wore a see-through long pink top which gave a clear view of her baby bump. Previously, the actor has word outfits that covered her bump, barring the earthy brown dress that she once wore in which the fabric wrapped well around her baby bump.
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phailoed’ comment over Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy
Image: Varinder Chawla
Like every other maternity outfit of Alia Bhatt, the actor kept it comfortable while earning high scores in fashion. The breezy see-through top appeared to be in a fabric that was similar to georgette or chiffon. She paired with loose black pants as she laid her hair down.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand, looked dapper in a navy-blue round neck sweater, paired with blue denim. He accessorised his look with black aviators. Speaking on the professional front of the actor-couple, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are all set for the release of their highly anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the theatres on September 9. Promotions for the film which also stars actor Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy have been going on in full swing.