Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in see-through top; poses with Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Alia Bhatt is going to be the latest mommy on the block! Ever since she announced her pregnancy, Alia has upped maternity fashion like none other. She was seen flaunting her baby bump on Friday, as she posed with hubby-actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Maternity fashion has become a thing these days. Thanks to celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rihanna and Sonam Kapoor among many actors, the mommies-to-be have been flaunting their baby bumps in the classiest of outfits and in the trendiest of manners. Joining the league is actor Alia Bhatt, who has upped the fashion game with her maternity outfits that the actor has been seen wearing during her public appearances. Recently, Asianet Newsable decoded Alia’s maternity fashion and looks like the actor has given one more look which deserves to be added to the list.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Friday in Mumbai. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor was seen flaunting her baby bump like never before. ALSO READ: Decoding Alia Bhatt’s maternity wardrobe in 5 pics

Alia Bhatt wore a see-through long pink top which gave a clear view of her baby bump. Previously, the actor has word outfits that covered her bump, barring the earthy brown dress that she once wore in which the fabric wrapped well around her baby bump. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phailoed’ comment over Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Like every other maternity outfit of Alia Bhatt, the actor kept it comfortable while earning high scores in fashion. The breezy see-through top appeared to be in a fabric that was similar to georgette or chiffon. She paired with loose black pants as she laid her hair down.

