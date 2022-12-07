Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Mommy Alia Bhatt is sweating hard to get back in shape post daughter Raha Kapoor's birth

    Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved, revered and prominent names in Bollywood industry today. The actress is in the best phase of her life personally and professionally. Alia Bhatt, the newest mommy in B-town, was recently seen sweating it hard to get back in shape post her daughter Raha Kapoor's birth.

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    While Alia Bhatt has delivered many brilliant performances in Bollywood, she has indeed paved her way to the top with hard work and determination to reach where she is today. The spunky B-town star has proven her mettle and credibility as an actress by giving the finest performances in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Udtaa Punjab, Darlings, Raazi, and so on.

    The new mommy Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir welcomed their baby girl Raha Kapoor. They embarked on this new and exciting journey of parenthood in the last month on November 6, 2022.

    Alia Bhatt was papped in the city by the shutterbugs. She had donned an all-black outfit. The new mommy and versatile diva of B-town, was seen looking all happy and constantly smiling as well. She got clicked while stepping outside from her yoga class, Anshuka Yoga. Alia, is proving yet again that she is truly an unstoppable force. Alia is also a source of inspiration and motivation to her global fandom, especially when it is about loving yourself more than anything. So all the new mommies should take inspiration from Alia.

    For those unaware, Alia is also one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She is yet again setting an ideal example for every woman out there that no matter, whatever happens, you can't stop working for that. The other divas who have broken the stereotypes earlier in this bandwagon are Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

    An exciting piece of news for the ardent Alia Bhatt fans is finally here. Reportedly, the actress will start to shoot for Brahmastra 2 alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji.

    Alia and Ranbir are right now in the happiest phase. Their fans are eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir, blessed and obsessed parents of Raha, will not be strict. In fact, they will be okay, even if their daughter is clicked by the paparazzi when they step out with her as they know that their fans and loved ones want to see her.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
