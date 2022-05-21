Pooja Hegde or Hina Khan, whose yellow dress is hotter?

Actresses Pooja Hegde and Hina Khan donned shades of yellow while putting their sexy sides on display. Take a look at their pictures and decide who rocked the yellow better.

Image: Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan/Instagram

Indian beauties Pooja Hegde and Hina Khan have been nailing their red carpet attires. Their handcrafted gowns are pieces of fashion that are drawing praise from everyone. Whether it is Pooja’s or Hina Khan’s ivory tube top drape with a matching overlay, the Indian actresses are winning hearts with their stunning outfits at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The recent posts of Pooja and Hina in their latest outfits have caught the interest of their fans, for how amazing they look in those. While Pooja rocked a yellow dress with striped black and yellow jacket, Hina dazzled in a yellow gown, flaunting her back and legs. Take a look at the pictures of these two beauties and decided who looked prettier in yellow while we continue to gush over their pictures.

Beast actress Pooja Hegde looked chic in a short yellow dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a tiger-striped jacket and a black waist belt that came with a thick golden chain which was clutching onto the jacket.

Television beauty Hina Khan, on the other hand, wore a body-hugging tubeless gown that put the focus on her curvy assets. The tubeless gown came with a dramatic thigh-high slit that flaunted Hina's long legs.

Pooja Hegde accessorised her look with a pair of funky sunglasses in orange and black stilettoes. She kept her hair down in soft beach curls.

