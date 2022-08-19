Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 Anjali Arora's TOP controversies: LEAKED MMS to asking money from a Russian man, and more

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

    Anjali Arora, the social media phenomenon, has been in the headlines for various reasons. Check out the Lock Upp contestant's top scandals here...

     

    Before the MMS video leak issue, Lock Upp star Anjali Arora has been leaving her admirers in awe with her exotic social media photos. Examine it out.

    The actress from 'Kacha Badam' made some stunning admissions on the OTT programme and also disguised her connection while admitting love to Munawar Faruqui in Lock Upp.

    Anjali Arora, a social media phenomenon, rose to fame after appearing in Lock Upp. She made waves a few days ago due to a leaked MMS. The girl in the MMS resembled 'Kacha Badam' fame Anjali, but she subsequently clarified that it was not her and became upset while discussing it. She stated that she, too, had a family and that such behaviour should not be tolerated.
     

    Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora did not get along throughout their time at Lock Upp. So, once the fake MS went viral, Azma made a video on Instagram mocking Anjali without using her name. Azma, on the other hand, was mocked by netizens over her video.
     

    Anjali didn't hold back when it came to professing her fondness for Munawar Faruqui on the game show Lock Upp. They cared after each other and were frequently spotted together. Anjali said to him in one of the episodes, "I adore you." Munawar grinned and said, "Tere dimag ke doctor ko bulata hoon." "I need that," she said.
     

    Anjali mentioned in Lock Upp that when she visited Russia, she was drawn to the hotel receptionist. She stole 5000 rubles from him and spent the night with him. This information had hit the front pages. She said, "In December I went to Russia and I was single. I was attracted to the receptionist of my hotel and I took 5000 rubles ( ₹2,737) from him for Saturday night. I just wanted money and I asked for it and he gave it to me and then we went to party together at night. None of my friends know about it. I don't know how my parents will react to it." 

    Anjali Arora celebrated the success of her song Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re a few days ago by cutting a cake with the paparazzi. Netizens thought the actress' gestures in the video were overacted. Also Read: BJP minister took a major dig at Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'flop' and 'frustrated'

    Anjali was recently seen wearing a white crop top while standing with the national flag, and netizens mocked her for it. They thought her clothing was disrespectful to the flag. Also Read: She-Hulk Review: Latest Marvel series gets positive response from social media users

