5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved she’s the sassiest Bollywood actor ever

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the perfect sass queen. The actor has always shut trolls with her wit, every single time they tried to attack her.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

When it comes to sass, you can’t skip Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name from the list of those who are blessed with it, that too in abundance. Kareena is one sass queen that the Hindi film industry completely adores. Whether it is about her children, her fitness, fashion or her personal life, if there is anyone who has tried to troll her, the actor has had a witty comeback that shut them up. And those comebacks are nothing regular but the ones that are filled with pure sass. That is one of the reasons why Kareena wears the crown of being the sass queen of Bollywood. If you still don’t believe us, check out these five times when she used her sass to shun the trolls and how!

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Recent rumours on pregnancy: Recently, rumours started doing rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant with a third child. These rumours were based on a photograph of Kareena that went viral on social media. Reacting to the rumours on Tuesday, Kareena said that Saif Ali Khan has already contributed enough to the country’s population. She not only outrightly rejected the rumours but shut the trolls up with a witty comeback. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood’s 7 actresses that swear by Yoga

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

When Taimur was called food deprived: Social media trolls spare no one, including celebrity kids. So once when a user commented on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur’s photograph saying he looked food deprived, the sassy mom have a befitting reply. She said that she thinks otherwise and said, “I think, he is eating a little too much and is looking fat.” ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

When paparazzi fought over capturing Taimur’s photos: Once a scuffle broke between photographers stationed outside Said Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence over clicking Taimur’s photographs. The couple had then held a conference regarding the same during which Kareena said, “When Taimur starts speaking, we will hold a press conference where he will express his views on important events as and when they happen. Till that time we request the media-persons staying on the footpath outside our house to please vacate. And also refrain from bribing Taimur’s nanny to get inside information.”

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

On wearing a bikini: Kareena Kapoor Khan was enjoying a family vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu, along with the kids. A picture from that trip had gone viral wherein Kareena was donning a pink bikini. There were trolls who tried to target her by asking how could she wear a bikini on a family trip or how did Saif allow her to wear it. Responding to it on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, she had then said, “Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini? I don’t think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don’t think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me…and whether I am wearing a bikini then obviously there’s a reason I am wearing it…….I am taking a dip.”

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram