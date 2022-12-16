2022 Most Searched Asians on Google: Katrina Kaif tops among Indian actors
Katrina Kaif, best known as one of Bollywood film industry's leading names, has added another huge feather to her cap. The 'Phone Bhoot' actress has topped amongst Indian actors in the most searched Asians list on Google for 2022.
While several times in the past years, we've seen actresses like Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and several others holding titles to being the most searched Asians worldwide by Google.
But this time, leaving all these people behind, the globally prominent bollywood icon and quintessential fashionista, Katrina Kaif has been named as the Most Searched Asian Worldwide in 2022 by Google.
Actor and entrepreneur Katrina Kaif has just been named as the Most Searched Asian Worldwide in 2022 by Google. Kaif features on the fourth spot on the list. She has the distinction of topping among Indian actors making it to the list this year.
It is not wrong to say that Katrina is known as Bollywood cinema's number one actress. Katrina has also turned into an entrepreneur and made a significant expansion of Kay Beauty which is ranked as one of the most loved and must-have Indian vegan beauty brands in India today. She has launched her vegan and cruelty-free makeup range. India's first guilt-free celebrity beauty brand, Kay Beauty. The best part about Kay Beauty, is that every product has been made with only natural ingredients that cares for the skin.
Her endeavor with Kay Beauty was to ensure inclusivity in skin tone, skin type, gender, age and sexual orientation. Inclusivity is an important pillar for all product development, as the brand continues to deliver to over 1600 cities. She was recognised as ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ by Vogue India for pioneering work in the conscious makeup space in India.
Katrina has given some career-best performances in films like Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, Race, Bhaarat, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sooryavanshi, Zero, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and so on. Ardent fans love the on-screen pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bollywood films.
Speaking about the most loved on-screen jodis, without a doubt, it is true that Salman and Katrina have given many hits and iconic films together. Ever since Tiger 3 was announced and teased by makers who have released stills and teaser images, ardent Salman Katrina fans' excitement for Tiger 3 is at an all-time high. Tiger 3, produced by Aditya Chopra, a big-budget actioner-thriller entertainer, will release sometime in 2023. Her upcoming films are Jee Le Zaraa and Merry Christmas.