    WPL 2023: Shafali Verma to Smriti Mandhana - 5 players who could light up the competition

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    WPL 2023 gets underway on Saturday, and the women cricketers are set to light up India for the first time. In the same light, we present the five players who would be the ones to watch out for.

    Image credit: Getty

    The time has finally arrived for the global women cricketers. They are all set to light up India by playing in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), which gets underway in Mumbai on Saturday. Five teams are set to battle it out for the most extravagant women's franchise Twenty20 (T20) cricket supremacy, as we present the five women who are expected to make an impact.

    Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals)
    The ICC U-19 T20 World Cup-winning Indian skipper is the perfect choice in the shortest format, with a strike rate of 134.53, having scored 1,231 runs at an average of 24.62 in 51 T20Is. Ranked eighth among the female batters in the world, she is a hitter to look out for.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Nat Scavier Brunt (Mumbai Indians)
    The English woman has scored 216 in five innings at 141.17, while she was a force to be reckoned with during England's success during the Windies tour. Being an all-rounder, she is a mighty batter and a trustworthy bowler, making her an essential asset for MI.

    Image credit: PTI

    Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
    The Australian all-rounder clicks in all departments for RCB as a stable batter, a terrific fielder, and a helpful pacer. With the bat, he can play composed innings to stop a batting order from collapsing, while he can also be a moderator of the innings and play as a finisher. What else could RCB have asked for?

    Image credit: Getty

    Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants)
    Another Australian known for her sublime gameplay in Indian conditions, Mooney has 341 in 11 T20Is at 48.71 and 139.18. Her abilities include playing spin effectively and keeping up with the run rate. She led Australia to the title success in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last month and would aim for the same with GG.

    Image credit: PTI

    Smriti Mandhana (RCB)
    The costliest player in the WPL auction, RCB would have high hopes from Mandhana, who possesses 2,802 runs in T20Is at 123.87, with 22 half-centuries. Known for her wise batting, she can play as per the situation, as was evident during the T20WC last month in South Africa.

