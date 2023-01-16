'Trying to be the Ajinkya that I used to be' - Rahane on his Test comeback

Ajinkya Rahane has been out of India's Test circuit for over a year after a sharp decline in his performance. However, he has asserted that he is working on returning to his rhythm and becoming what he was.

Image credit: Getty

Indian opener Ajinkya Rahane is "trying" to be the batter he was in his more youthful days. Far from the arclights and bonuses of being an India Test captain, the Mumbai skipper has undertaken a journey of self-discovery without any exact terminus. He feels it is performing well for him, as he has 532 runs in five Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches, with a top score of 204 and an average of 76. "I was thinking about old times and when I first came into the Ranji team [in 2007]. How I used to play, and what was my thought process. I have gone back to the drawing board and am trying to be the Ajinkya I used to be in my initial days. The idea is to keep things simple," Rahane denoted to PTI. ALSO READ: 'Game-changer' - Cricketers, fans applaud BCCI after Viacom 18 bags Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore

Image credit: Getty

Having been out of favour since the South Africa tour early last year, Rahane accepted to have brought about some transformations in his approach. "Small changes. You must evolve continuously as a player and continue to work and improve your strategies. Not major changes, but small changes. Skill-wise, I must be in the moment, thinking for Mumbai and doing well for them. That's on my mind completely," he reckoned.

Image credit: Getty

Rahane also reminded that he can't be desirous and only consider his batting. "I am not overthinking about my batting but preparation matters a lot. Preparation has been excellent even before Ranji season," enunciated the 34-year-old, who has featured in 82 Tests, 90 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). ALSO WATCH: IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

Image credit: PTI

Having undergone the high of international cricket, Rahane comprehends young opener Prithvi Shaw's ecstasy at getting an India recall (in T20Is) and Sarfaraz Khan getting ignored after straight 900-run seasons. So, what is his advice for Prithvi or Sarfaraz ahead of a critical Ranji game?

Image credit: PTI

"My advice to them would be simple. Control the controllable and not dwell on things, not in your hands. Just try and be in the moment and not think too far ahead," said Rahane. He understands how knocks impact players, and as a Mumbai captain, his "door remains open" for a conversation with any player. He will also be there if anyone desires a sounding board. ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'I don't have a desperation to get to a milestone' - Virat Kohli

Image credit: PTI

"You have to put your arm around guys going through rough patches. Essential to give them the freedom to express themselves not only on the field but also off the field. The individual can come to me and talk to me about anything that's going on in his personal life," Rahane continued.

Image credit: PTI