    T20 World Cup 2021: Indians miss out on ICC Most Valuable Team of the tournament

    First Published Nov 15, 2021, 3:27 PM IST
    The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has ended. While Australia is the champion, based on the players’ performance, ICC Most Valuable Team of the competition is out, with no Indians.

    Australia has been crowned the champion of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup for the first time, as the competition comes to an enticing end. In the meantime, as a part of the tradition, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has prepared the Most Valuable Team of the tournament based on the players’ performance.

    On Monday, ICC announced the same, with six teams having their players in the XI. The teams included Australia, New Zealand, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa. Notably, none of the Indians has made it to the list, surprisingly. The Indians endured a poor stint, being knocked in the Super 12 stage.

     

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 Final - Champion Australia scripted these records during its maiden title win

    As for the batting, David Warner and Jos Buttler are the openers, with Babar Azam placed at number three and has been named the skipper for his outstanding leadership display throughout the tournament. The middle-order consists of Charith Asalanka and Aiden Markram along with all-rounders Moeen Ali and Wanindu Hasaranga.

    Among the bowlers, we just have a spinner in the form of Australia’s Adam Zampa, who was the highest wicket-taking spinner of the tournament. ICC has gone in with three pacers, and all of them happen to be the deserving trio of Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult and Anrich Nortje. Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi has been named the 12th man.

     

    ALSO READ: Australia's maiden T20 World Cup title sets social media ablaze; runner-up New Zealand applauded

    The side was elected by a panel comprising legends like Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Shane Watson, and renowned journalists like Lawrence Booth and Shahid Hashmi. “As with any team selection, there will be varying opinions and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad. The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue. This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final,” said Bishop in an ICC statement.

    ICC Most Valuable Team of T20WC 2021: David Warner (Australia), Jos Buttler (wk, England), Babar Azam (c, Pakistan), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Moeen Ali (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Adam Zampa (Australia), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Anrich Nortje (South Africa). 12th Man: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

