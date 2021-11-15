  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Champion Australia scripted these records during its maiden title win

    Australia finally won the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after defeating New Zealand on Sunday. Consequently, Australia scripted some records as we take a look at.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Champion Australia scripted these records during its maiden title win
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 1:07 PM IST
    It was game, set and championship for Australia. It can call itself a champion again, and most importantly, the champion of the shortest format for the elusive first time. On Sunday, it defeated trans-Tasman rival New Zealand in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. As a result, quite some records were scripted, considering that the Aussies were winning it for the first time. Check them out.

    David Warner joins a remarkable list

    • Warner scored 53 as it helped Australia set the platform for the perfect win. Consequently, he was given the Man of the Tournament award for his consistent run-scoring performance. Notably, he became only the second player from the winning side to win the prize in the competition's history after Kevin Pietersen in 2010.
    • He has also scored the most runs for Australia in the tournament to date (289), going past Matthew Hayden (265).

    Australia joins an exceptional list

    • With this win, Australia has now beaten NZ in the final of the three ICC limited-overs tournaments (ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy and T20WC). As a result, it has become only the second side to do so after Windies, which beat England.
    • Also, Australia has become the first side with more than a player winning the U-19, ODI and the T20WC, with Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood joining the list, while the only other player overall happens to be Yuvraj Singh.
    • Mitchell Marsh (77*) is the highest scoring Aussie in the competition's final to date.
    • Australia has become the highest-chasing side in the tournament's final to date (173).

    Mitchell Starc joins an unwanted list despite triumph
    Australia might have won the title, but seamer Starc was not impressive, as he gave away 60 runs in the final. As a result, it is the most runs conceded by a bowler in the competition's final to date, going past Lasith Malinga (54).

    Tough luck for NZ

    • The Kiwis had tough luck in winning yet another ICC final. Nonetheless, it still has something to cheer for, as Kane Williamson has become the side's highest-scoring skipper in the final (85) and the joint-most as a player, besides being the third overall in CWC and T20WC after Ricky Ponting (140*) and Clive Lloyd (102).
    • Also, Williamson and Trent Boult have become the firsts to appear in constant ICC finals across formats.
    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 1:07 PM IST
