    Australia's maiden T20 World Cup title sets social media ablaze; runner-up New Zealand applauded

    Australia finally got the best out of itself, as it defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final. As the Aussies won their maiden title, social media was on fire.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Social media on fire as Australia trumps New Zealand to clinch maiden title
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 11:28 PM IST
    Australia can now finally be called a champion. It hammered past its trans-Tasman rival New Zealand by eight wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. It was its maiden title in the competition to date, having had finished as the runner-up to rival England in 2010.

    Australia was clinical throughout the tournament, having won all its matches since the Super 12 stage, just losing one, while it had won and lost a game each during the warm-ups. Also, it was coming off a tough outing in its previous T20I series, further deprived by the lack of form for opener David Warner.

    Nevertheless, Australia kept its composure throughout the tournament, besides keeping its gameplay in check and hardly panicked in the course of any game, which was also evident in this tie. Consequently, fans were delighted with the Aussies performance in this edition of the competition.

    However, it was a heartbreak for the Kiwi fans, as NZ has now lost two successive limited-overs ICC tournament final, having lost the ICC World Cup 2019 to host England. Although the Kiwis were looking to ride on the momentum it got with the ICC World Test Championship win a few months back; it wasn't enough. Nonetheless, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl, as New Zealand managed to put on an above-par total of 172/4, with skipper Kane Williamson slamming 85 while Josh Hazlewood scalped three. In reply, Warner, along with Mitchell Marsh, whose brilliant 73 and 77, got the job done and helped Australia register an emphatic eight-wicket win.
    Brief scores: NZ 172/4 (Williamson- 85; Hazlewood- 3/16) lost to AUS 173/2 in 18.5 overs (Warner- 53, Marsh- 77; Boult- 2/18) by eight wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 11:42 PM IST
