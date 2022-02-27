  • Facebook
    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India holds nerve to seal series, social media pleased

    India faced off against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dharamshala. The hosts won the match by seven wickets and thus clinching the series. Consequently, fans were pleased.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India holds nerve to seal series, social media pleased-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dharamshala, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    It was a test of nerves for Team India. It outlasted Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. As a result, the hosts now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, while fans were left pleased.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl and moved in with the same XI, while Lanka made a couple of changes. The visitors were off to a decent start. Openers Pathum Nissanka (75) and Danushka Gunathilaka (38) put on a 67-run stand before the latter fell to spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the ninth.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22: Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali to happen behind closed doors

    While the Lankans lost four quick wickets, with the score reading 102/4 in the 15th, a 58-run partnership ensued between Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka (47*) before the former was trapped leg-before by seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th. While the visitors managed 183/5, each of the Indian bowlers claimed a wicket, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah being the most economical of all. In reply, India started shakily, losing Rohit (1) in the opening over, with just nine runs on the board.

    It was followed by a 35-run stand between fellow opener Ishan Kishan (16) and Shreyas Iyer (70*) before the former fell in the sixth, while he looked unconvincing with his strokes. Nonetheless, Iyer and Sanju Samson (39) took control of the innings and played smart cricket by hitting a couple of boundaries per over. It was an 84-run partnership between the two, as Iyer scored his fifth T20I half-century.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22 - Gaikwad ruled out of T20Is with wrist injury; Mayank replaces him

    Samson fired up with some consecutive big strokes in the 13th over before falling in the same. Thereon, Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) batted it out until the end, with the latter providing the finishing touches with some exquisite boundaries. As India won it by seven wickets, pacer Lahiri Kumar claimed a couple for Lanka.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
