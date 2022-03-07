Shane Warne state funeral to take place in front of packed MCG

Shane Warne passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack. The Victorian Government will give the spin legend a state funeral in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was sad and shocking news for the cricket fraternity on Friday after legendary Australian spin great Shane Warne passed away due to a suspected heart attack. He was holidaying in Thailand and was in a villa where he breathed his last. In the meantime, the Victorian Government will be giving him a state funeral, which would take place in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with a capacity crowd of 1,00,000.

As per Herald Sun, plans are being drawn out for a public memorial, expected to be held later this month. While it is being speculated that Warne's funeral could clash with Australian Football League (AFL) season, starting at the same time, adjustments will be made accordingly. Fans have already been flocking outside the MCG to pay tribute to the spin legend, using flowers, heartfelt letters and more. ALSO READ: Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

As per the Thai Police's report so far, Warne was staying in a Villa along with his four friends. When one of his friends visited him at 5 PM, he was responsive. His associate Andrew Neophitou performed CPR for around 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived but was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.