Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shane Warne state funeral to take place in front of packed MCG

    First Published Mar 7, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    Shane Warne passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack. The Victorian Government will give the spin legend a state funeral in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

    It was sad and shocking news for the cricket fraternity on Friday after legendary Australian spin great Shane Warne passed away due to a suspected heart attack. He was holidaying in Thailand and was in a villa where he breathed his last. In the meantime, the Victorian Government will be giving him a state funeral, which would take place in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with a capacity crowd of 1,00,000.

    As per Herald Sun, plans are being drawn out for a public memorial, expected to be held later this month. While it is being speculated that Warne's funeral could clash with Australian Football League (AFL) season, starting at the same time, adjustments will be made accordingly. Fans have already been flocking outside the MCG to pay tribute to the spin legend, using flowers, heartfelt letters and more.

    ALSO READ: Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

    As per the Thai Police's report so far, Warne was staying in a Villa along with his four friends. When one of his friends visited him at 5 PM, he was responsive. His associate Andrew Neophitou performed CPR for around 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived but was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

    Although police found bloodstains on the floor of Warne's room and bath towels, it had happened from the prolonged CPR, while it has been confirmed that no foul play was involved. Meanwhile, dailymail.co.uk reports that a pool of vomit was found by his bed. Also, police stated that he had visited a doctor in Australia for chest pains before arriving in Thailand while he was suffering from asthma and heart issues.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India bowled over by Bismah Mahroof daughter after win against Pakistan-ayh

    Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev top record, social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 108 runs, netizens rejoice-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    Shane Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa-ayh

    Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

    Recent Stories

    Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wears pro-war 'Z' symbol on podium next to Ukrainian Illia Kovtun sparks outrage

    Russian gymnast wears pro-war 'Z' symbol next to Ukrainian; sparks outrage

    ITA Awards 2022 Ranveer Singh Vaani Kapoor Rakhi Sawant pics of 9 biggest fashion horrors drb

    ITA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, pics of 9 biggest fashion horrors

    PM Modi Zelenskyy speak for 35 minutes thanks Ukraine for help in evacuation gcw

    Modi, Zelenskyy speak for 35 minutes; PM thanks Ukraine for help in evacuation

    Exit Poll 2022 Date Time When and where to watch all you need to know gcw

    Exit Poll 2022 Date & Time: When and where to watch; all you need to know

    Why did not Cristiano Ronaldo feature for Manchester United in the derby against Manchester City? Ralf Rangnick clarifies-ayh

    Why didn't Ronaldo feature for Man United in the derby? Rangnick clarifies

    Recent Videos

    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon
    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon