    'Absolutely unbelievable': Cricket fraternity, sportspersons mourn sudden loss of Shane Warne

    Shane Warne was one of the greatest cricketers of all-time and undoubtedly the sport’s great leg-spinner. The tributes to one of cricket’s all-time icons have already started to pour in.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 8:29 PM IST

    The Australia cricket legend and greatest leg-spinner of all time Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, as confirmed by his management company who released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT).

    “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

    Former Indian cricketer, VVS Laxman has summed up the hock of many, calling it ‘absolutely unbelievable’.

    Former India captain Kris Srikkanth, tweeting, “Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace”

    Pakistan cricket legend Mohammad Hafeez, who only retired from cricket at the age of 41 earlier this year, paid his tribute on Twitter.

     

