RIP Shane Warne: MCG's Great Southern Stand to be named after him

Shane Warne has bid farewell to the world at 52. The MCG's Great Southern Stand will be named after him as the cricketing world remembers his legacy.

In what came as a shocker to the world, Australian spin great Shane Warne suffered an unfortunate demise. On Friday, he passed away in a Thai villa of a suspected heart attack while he was 52. As the world mourns the significant loss to the sport, he will be honoured with a stand to his name at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Great Southern Stand of the MCG will be named after him. On Saturday, fans flocked to the MCG and honoured him in front of the stand, while it was the same venue where he bagged his 700th Test wicket in 2006 during the Ashes. Fans laid flowers, cricket balls, beers, pies and cigarettes to pay him their respect.

The decision was taken by Victorian sports and tourism minister Martin Pakula, along with Daniel Andrews (Victoria premier), Steve Bracks (Melbourne Cricket Club chairman) and Stuart Fox (MCC CEO). Cricket Victoria was also looking to name a stand to his name at the Junction Oval. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has offered Warne's family the option of a state funeral, besides giving them time to take a call on the same.

"We will be renaming the Great Southern Stand the SK Warne stand, and we'll be doing that as soon as we possibly can. I can think of no finer tribute to the greatest cricketer this state has produced than to rename the stand the SK Warne stand. And, no matter whatever happens to that stand in the future, whether it's rebuilt, refurbished, renovated, it will remain the SK Warne stand in perpetuity because his legend will live in perpetuity," said Pakula.