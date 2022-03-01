  • Facebook
    PAK vs AUS: PCB, CA, security agencies dismiss online threats against Agar

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Australia is touring Pakistan after 24 years. Meanwhile, Ashton Agar was subject to some online threats. However, PCB, CA and security agencies have dismissed them.

    It is a proud moment for Pakistan cricket, as Australia is touring the nation after nearly 24 years, for the first time since 1998. However, Australian spinner Ashton Agar has been subject to online threats, warning him against travelling to the country. Regardless, the security agencies have dismissed any such menaces.

    As per Sydney Morning Herald, the threat was apparently directed towards Agar's partner on Instagram. Nevertheless, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Cricket Australia (CA) and the government security agencies have assured him that it is not the case. Both the cricketing bodies issued a joint statement, clarifying the scenario.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Finch to lead Australia, affirms Chief Selector Bailey

    "Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined government security agencies. There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time," the statement read.

    Following Australia's landing in Islamabad, the tourist has been greeted with unprecedented security. Test skipper Pat Cummins asserted that he felt extremely safe and that the PCB was looking after the side well enough. The visitors play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a Twenty20 International (T20I), starting March 4.

    ALSO READ: Former Australia head coach Justin Langer apologises for penning 'too intense' resignation letter

    "There's been lots of security upon arrival. We were straight off the plane and straight to the hotel. We've got a pretty good set-up, and we'll be confined to the hotel except for games and training. It's comforting, and we're fortunate to be surrounded by so many professionals," Cummins stated.

