PAK vs AUS: PCB, CA, security agencies dismiss online threats against Agar

It is a proud moment for Pakistan cricket, as Australia is touring the nation after nearly 24 years, for the first time since 1998. However, Australian spinner Ashton Agar has been subject to online threats, warning him against travelling to the country. Regardless, the security agencies have dismissed any such menaces.

"Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined government security agencies. There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time," the statement read.

Following Australia's landing in Islamabad, the tourist has been greeted with unprecedented security. Test skipper Pat Cummins asserted that he felt extremely safe and that the PCB was looking after the side well enough. The visitors play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a Twenty20 International (T20I), starting March 4.