    Former Australia head coach Justin Langer apologises for penning 'too intense' resignation letter

    First Published Feb 6, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
    Justin Langer has resigned as Australian cricket head coach. However, his resignation letter seemed too intense, as he apologised for the same.

    Cricket Australia (CA) received a shock after Justin Langer tendered his shocking resignation as the national team's head coach. He had a successful stint and was offered a six-month contract extension, which he denied. However, CA was a bit unnerved in how he had written the letter, as he later issued an apology for writing a 'too intense' letter.

    The Australian newspaper published Langer's letter addressed to CA CEO Nick Hockley. He had discoursed the media speculations regarding his style of coaching, besides accepting that the team was eager to move in a distinct direction. Langer's recent success included Australia's first-ever ICC T20 World Cup win last year, along with Ashes 2021-22 victory at home last month.

    "There has been a great deal of media speculation on my future as the Australian men's cricket coach over the last 12 months, and this has taken an enormous toll on my family. I hope through this time, and throughout my tenure, I have held myself with integrity and dignity," Langer's letter read.

    "If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board and you, Nick, are also keen to see the team move in another direction. I respect that decision. My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance, and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologise," further read Langer's note.

    Later, Hockley confirmed that the six-month contract extension would have allowed Langer to end his term on a high note before transitioning into a new coaching era. Also, Langer's relationship with the players was one of the reasons he was offered an extension. Nevertheless, Langer's senior assistant Andrew McDonald will be appointed interim head coach.

    "In terms of 'going out on a high', I am blessed to have been a part of a T20 World Cup-winning squad, an Ashes-winning squad, watched the Test team rise to #1 ranked team in the world today, been selected as the Wisden Coach of the Year and been elevated to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame; all this in the last five months," Langer concluded.

