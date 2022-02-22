ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Finch to lead Australia, affirms Chief Selector Bailey

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup will be played in Australia. The hosts are the defending champions. Chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that Aaron Finch will lead the side.

Australia is set to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While the hosts are the one-time defending champion, there was uncertainty about who would be leading the side. However, Chief Selector George Bailey has confirmed that it would be none other than Aaron Finch who led the side to victory last year.

Finch had been suffering from a knee injury last year that required surgery. While he made a comeback during the recent Twenty20 International (T20I) home series against Sri Lanka, he was not impressive, managing just 78 runs in five innings, as the hosts won the series 4-1. However, Bailey has asserted that his form will return during the upcoming tour of Pakistan. ALSO READ: Former Australia head coach Justin Langer apologises for penning 'too intense' resignation letter

“I’m sure that Finchy would have liked a few more runs in the series just gone (vs Lanka); there’s no doubt about that. But also, putting it into context, he’s still battling that knee injury a little bit. So, what Finchy will have in between the end of that series (vs SL) and coming away on this tour (of Pakistan) will be a chance to continue working on that,” Bailey said, as reported by cricket.com.au.

“In T20 cricket, you can play a lot without actually getting a lot of time in the middle. So, I’m excited that Finchy will get some one-day cricket shortly, and that ability to spend a longer time at the crease will benefit him as well,” added Bailey. ALSO READ: Ashes-winning coach Justin Langer inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame