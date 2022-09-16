Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL: Mark Boucher appointed new Mumbai Indians head coach

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Mark Boucher has been roped in as the new Mumbai Indians head coach. He will replace Mahela Jayawardene, who has been promoted to a central role by the franchise, becoming the global head of performance.

    Image credit: Getty

    There will be a significant change in the record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians’ (MI’s) camp. Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher has been appointed as the franchise’s new head coach. He replaces Mahela Jayawardene, with the latter being promoted to a senior role, who would now be the global head of performance. It would not be the South African’s maiden coaching stint, having guided his national side in 2019. Also, he was the long-time coach of South African domestic side Titans, leading the side to a couple of One Day Cups, two T20 Challenge titles and a four-day Sunfoil Series title.

    Image credit: Mumbai Indians

    MI confirmed Boucher’s appointment on Friday in a release, where the South African said, “It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise make them one of the most successful sporting franchises in all world sports. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.”

    ALSO READ: Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan earn central roles from Mumbai Indians

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani spoke on roping in Boucher and said, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy.”

