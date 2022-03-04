IPL 2022: RCB's Hesson opens up on working with 'great' players like Kohli

Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test. Mike Hesson feels Kohli cannot be taught how to bat but can add value to what he already knows.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has attained a remarkable feat. He has become the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests for India. As a result, he has received acclaim from cricketing legends around the globe. In the meantime, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, has opened up on working with him in the franchise.

During the RCB podcast, Hesson believed that one could not teach a player like Kohli how to bat. He feels that they are in-born talent and have already reached a point where they barely need to be taught anything else in their areas of specialisation. However, he feels that one can surely add value to what players like him already know.

"When you're straight in competition, the last thing you want to do is create uncertainty around techniques or anything like that. So, most of our coaching or discussions are, if you see something that's maybe not quite right, you observe for a while, and then you ask questions because these players are great for a reason," Hesson stated.

"They've probably had 10-30 different coaches throughout their lives, who have all offered different bits of advice, so they've arrived at this point with loads of information. They've gone down this path for a reason. Rather than feeling I have the right to come in and make a judgment on their game and question it, I ask questions," added Hesson. ALSO READ: Tendulkar to Ganguly - Indian cricket legends laud Kohli ahead of his 100th Test