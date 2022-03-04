Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Kohli receives unique 100th Test cap from Dravid

    India is playing Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Mohali. The Test happens to be Virat Kohli's 100th in the format. He was felicitated with a unique 100th Test cap by Rahul Dravid.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Virat Kohli receives unique 100th Test cap from Rahul Dravid-ayh
    Mohali, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    India is taking on Sri Lanka in the first of the three-Test series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali from Friday. The Test is particular as former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test. On this unique occasion, he has been felicitated with a special 100th Test cap by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    Team India head coach Rahul Dravid handed over the cap to Kohli, alongside his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma. At the ceremony, the teammates were present as they lauded him after receiving the 100th cap. Kohli shared his thoughts on his journey so far and termed it as a special moment.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test - Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bat

    "My wife is here, and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game, and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," Kohli stated.

    Earlier, on the Test's eve, Kohli had admitted that he had given his everything to Test cricket. "I honestly never thought that I would play 100 Test matches. It's been a long journey. Played a lot of cricket over the course of these 100 Test matches, lot of international cricket. I am just grateful that I have made it to 100. With the amount of cricket we play in this day and age, God's been kind. I have worked hard on my fitness. It's a big moment for me, my family and my coach, who is happy and proud of this Test as long as I am concerned," he had said.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test - The players who could impact Team India

    "Life is unpredictable in many beautiful ways, and I don't think we should put any restrictions on life in terms of how many amazing moments you can witness in the future. You have no idea what the future holds. It is best not to panic or get de-motivated by what might not happen because my career, my life is an example of what is possible," concluded Kohli.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
