IPL 2022: Moeen to miss CSK opener vs KKR; Suryakumar could miss MI opener vs DC

The IPL 2022 starts on Saturday. CSK is likely to miss out on Moeen Ali for its opener against KKR, while Suryakumar Yadav is in line to miss the MI opener against DC.

The stage is nearly set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which gets underway on Saturday. In the season opener, four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) takes on former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, CSK might be without its classy English all-rounder Moeen Ali.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Moeen has failed to acquire the visa and necessary clearance to travel to India. Also, if he arrives on Wednesday, he will have to undergo the mandatory three-day quarantine, effectively ruling out his chances of featuring in the opener against KKR. Meanwhile, Moeen's absence could lead to Devon Conway being handed his debut. ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer to Andre Russell - 5 Kolkata Knight Riders players to watch

Moeen was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2022 for ₹8 crore. In IPL 2021, he finished as CSK's third-highest run-scorer, scoring 357 runs in 15 innings at an average of 25.50 and strike rate of 137.30. He also hit the fifth-most sixes of the tournament last season (19), while he can be a decent off-spinner too.

On the other hand, former record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will be playing its opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. However, MI has received a setback in the form of Suryakumar Yadav, who has seemingly suffered a hairline fracture on his thumb. While he suffered the injury on February 22 during the Windies T20I, he has since been rehabbing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals' fantastic pace attack

