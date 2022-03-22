Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals' fantastic pace attack

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) is desperate to get back to being a powerhouse in the Indian Premier League (IPL). To bolster its bowling attack for IPL 2022, it roped in Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga, who represented record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) throughout his IPL career. In the meantime, he has heaped praise on the new RR pace attack, terming it 'fantastic'.

    As per an RR release, Malinga is impressed with the quality pace attack that RR possesses, including Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile, with who he has already worked before during his time in MI. He also hailed the new signings Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini, along with Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen and Kuldip Yadav. However, he warned that the tiny margins matter in the shortest format, and he will guide them to deliver their best this time.

    As for his new role with a new franchise, Malinga admitted, "It is certainly a new thing for me to get into coaching and pass on my experience to the younger players. I have played this role before with Mumbai, and now I'm delighted to be working with Rajasthan Royals. It is a new place for me, but I'm enjoying my role so far working with such a talented group of bowlers."

    Revealing how he joined RR, he recalled, "It was last year that Kumar [Sangakkara] asked me if I was interested. But with COVID and all the bubble restrictions, I didn't want to stay away from my family. But, this year, having also worked with the Sri Lankan team, I felt I could use my experience and give back to the game that I love by working with this group of players."

    He said that the most critical aspect for a pacer is to "focus on analyzing the opposition" and identify its weaknesses. However, he also feels that working on your strength and delivering it to the fullest works, besides trusting your instincts. He also thinks it is essential for a bowler to prepare during training in terms of the batter's hand (left or right) and not by his name.

    "I think every team is equally strong, and everyone in the team is equally valued. But, the most crucial thing is how we understand the game and the situations within a game. So, I want to get out of our bowlers to improve their thinking patterns and help them understand the situations better," he concluded by speaking on the vital area of focus while chasing the title.

