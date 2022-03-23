IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer to Andre Russell - 5 Kolkata Knight Riders players to watch

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to turn the failed fortunes from the IPL 2021 final to title victory this term. Here, we look at the five players who can make that happen.

Former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came close to its third during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) but fell short to eventual champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Nonetheless, it is determined to turn that final fortune around in IPL 2022, starting Saturday. Ahead of the new season with a new squad, we present the five players who can play a substantial role in handing KKR its third title.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

The Indian top-order batter parted ways with Delhi Capitals (DC) after it decided to stick with Rishabh Pant as its skipper. As it turns out to be KKR's gain, he will also be leading the side, replacing Eoin Morgan from last season. With enough leadership experience, Iyer will be the centre of attraction, while his current explosive batting form will be the icing on the cake.

Venkatesh Iyer

The Indian all-rounder grabbed eyeballs during the second half of IPL 2021, courtesy of his explosive opening skills. He played a climacteric role in steering KKR to the final. He will be expected to continue with the same scoring skills this term, while his decent medium-paced bowling could also come in handy. KKR seemingly has half of the job done in any match if he provides the right start.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy

The Indian spinner has been on a roll since IPL 2020 and has severely impacted the side, especially with his wicket-taking spin bowling. While he finished as KKR's highest wicket-taker for two successive seasons, it would be no surprise if he does the same once again, especially on the Indian pitches, having previously done so in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tracks.

Pat Cummins

Thanks to his effective bowling, the Australian pacer impressed in his last stint with the side, which was enough to restore the management's faith in him and re-own him. Also, he can be a decent batter towards the end of the innings, giving KKR a distinct advantage in terms of batting deep within the squad.

