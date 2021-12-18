India vs South Africa 2021-22: KL Rahul to be vice-captain for Tests in Rohit Sharma's absence - Reports

India will be without vice-captain Rohit Sharma who has suffered a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, KL Rahul will reportedly take up the vice-captaincy duties in his absence.

India has suffered a setback for its South Africa tour. Due to a hamstring injury, senior opener Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy, starting December 26. Consequently, India will also be missing his vice-captaincy services. Meanwhile, KL Rahul will be taking over the reins in his absence.

As per ANI, sources have confirmed that Rahul will be given the duties and would act as the deputy to skipper Virat Kohli. Rahul already holds the role in the limited-overs department, serving as deputy to skipper Rohit, with Kohli having stepped down following the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 a couple of months back. Also, Rahul being in a healthy form makes him the perfect choice. ALSO SEE: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Amidst Virat Kohli-BCCI conflict, Team India lands in South Africa

Ajinkya Rahane had been the vice-captain of the Test side for the past couple of years. Also, India has never lost a Test under his leadership. However, Rahane's erratic form of late does make him an automatic starter in the playing XI. While senior-pro Cheteshwar Pujara was another option, he too happens to be in the same ship as Rahane considering his current form.

IND Test squad vs SA: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it appropriately