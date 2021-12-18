  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: KL Rahul to be vice-captain for Tests in Rohit Sharma's absence - Reports

    First Published Dec 18, 2021, 2:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India will be without vice-captain Rohit Sharma who has suffered a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, KL Rahul will reportedly take up the vice-captaincy duties in his absence.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: KL Rahul to be vice-captain upon Rohit Sharma's absence - Reports-ayh

    India has suffered a setback for its South Africa tour. Due to a hamstring injury, senior opener Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy, starting December 26. Consequently, India will also be missing his vice-captaincy services. Meanwhile, KL Rahul will be taking over the reins in his absence.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: KL Rahul to be vice-captain upon Rohit Sharma's absence - Reports-ayh

    As per ANI, sources have confirmed that Rahul will be given the duties and would act as the deputy to skipper Virat Kohli. Rahul already holds the role in the limited-overs department, serving as deputy to skipper Rohit, with Kohli having stepped down following the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 a couple of months back. Also, Rahul being in a healthy form makes him the perfect choice.

    ALSO SEE: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Amidst Virat Kohli-BCCI conflict, Team India lands in South Africa

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: KL Rahul to be vice-captain upon Rohit Sharma's absence - Reports-ayh

    Ajinkya Rahane had been the vice-captain of the Test side for the past couple of years. Also, India has never lost a Test under his leadership. However, Rahane's erratic form of late does make him an automatic starter in the playing XI. While senior-pro Cheteshwar Pujara was another option, he too happens to be in the same ship as Rahane considering his current form.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: KL Rahul to be vice-captain upon Rohit Sharma's absence - Reports-ayh

    IND Test squad vs SA: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it appropriately

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: KL Rahul to be vice-captain upon Rohit Sharma's absence - Reports-ayh

    India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Full schedule)
    1st Test: December 26-30 - Centurion
    2nd Test: January 3-7 - Johannesburg
    3rd Test: January 11-15 - Cape Town
    1st ODI: January 19 - Paarl
    2nd ODI: January 21- Paarl
    3rd ODI: January 23 - Cape Town

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 mega auction Does Ravichandran Ashwin wants to return to Chennai Super Kings CSK Spinner gives whistle-podu response

    IPL 2022: Does R Ashwin want to return to Chennai Super Kings? Spinner gives 'whistle-podu' response (WATCH)

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Andy Flower roped in as head coach of Lucknow franchise-ayh

    IPL 2022: Andy Flower roped in as head coach of Lucknow franchise

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken

    Sachin Tendulkar to take up role in Indian cricket BCCI President Sourav Ganguly drops BIG hint

    Sachin Tendulkar to take up role in Indian cricket? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly drops BIG hint

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Karnataka border tense after vandalism in Belagavi

    Maharashtra-Karnataka border tense after vandalism in Belagavi

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak

    Decoupled Review Netizens find R Madhavan Surveen series realistic and engaging drb

    'Decoupled' Review: Netizens find R Madhavan, Surveen series ‘realistic and engaging’

    Novak Djokovic glorified with Serbian stamps; joins Roger Federer-ayh

    Novak Djokovic glorified with Serbian stamps; joins Roger Federer

    India tests new-generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni Prime

    India tests new-generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni Prime

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon