IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Virat Kohli-BCCI conflict, Team India lands in South Africa (WATCH)

India is prepared to take on South Africa from December 26, starting with Tests. On Thursday, India landed in SA, as it will now prepare for a quarantine. Check out the pictures and video.

Team India will have a tricky task when it tours South Africa. Starting December 26, it will be involved in a three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Ahead of the tour, India departed from Mumbai on Thursday early morning while it also landed in Johannesburg on the same day.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the images and video of the same. KL Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara, batting coach Vikram Rathour, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were seen in the pictures. They will now be preparing for a brief quarantine before getting their training sessions underway.

The BCCI also shared a video of the same. The video depicts their journey from Mumbai to SA. It also includes their fun moments en-route on the aeroplane. Upon landing in South Africa, they were also greeted by some dancing African women. Catch a glimpse of it below, along with the full video link on the tweet below.

IND Test squad vs SA: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 (Full schedule)

1st Test: December 26-30 - Centurion

2nd Test: January 3-7 - Johannesburg

3rd Test: January 11-15 - Cape Town

1st ODI: January 19 - Paarl

2nd ODI: January 21- Paarl

3rd ODI: January 23 - Cape Town