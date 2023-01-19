IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do' - Gill on his 200

IND vs SL 2022-23: India defeated New Zealand by 12 runs, thanks to Shubman Gill's 200 and Mohammed Siraj's four-for. Meanwhile, Gill was pleased with his knock, admitting that he was eager to go out and play his game.

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill, who on Wednesday became the youngest player to slam a double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), said he intended to put the New Zealand bowlers under pressure, which paid off. Gill struck a master-class 208 off 149 balls with 19 fours and nine sixes to lift India to an imposing 349/8. "I was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do," Gill said while receiving the player-of-the-match award after India's nervy 12-run win over New Zealand in the series-opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Gill stepped up his innings brilliantly, with his first 50 coming off 52 balls. He went from 50 to 100 off just 35 deliveries and again from 100 to 150 off just 35 balls. But, his final flurry saw the acceleration take off, with Gill going from 150 to 200 in just 23 balls, passing the double-century mark, thanks to three consecutive sixes.

"With wickets falling, I wanted to unleash at times, and I'm glad I could do it at the end. Sometimes when the bowler is on top, you need to make them feel under pressure. I needed to avoid dot balls and show some intent, and hit hard into the gaps, which I was doing. I wasn't thinking of 200, but I felt that I could once I hit sixes in the 47th over. Before that, I was playing what was coming to me," Gill said about his strategy.

At 23 years and 132 days, Gill is now the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs, eclipsing his teammate Ishan Kishan, who set the record with his 210 against Bangladesh last month at the age of 24 years and 145 days. "He [Kishan] is one of my best mates... It feels nice when you want to do something, and it is coming off regularly," he enunciated.

Gill took 19 innings to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs, the joint-second fastest to the feat alongside Imam-ul-Haq. Fakhar Zaman is the quickest to the mark, having got there in 18 innings. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (24 innings) were previously the fastest Indians to reach 1,000 ODI runs.

"It [double ton] has sunk in pretty well. I won't call it a 'wow' feeling, but it feels nice when the ball goes off the bat how you want it. There's certainly a feeling of satisfaction. It is certainly one of those things, like what dreams are made of," Gill stated. India skipper Rohit Sharma was also effusive in his praise for Gill.

"Watching Gill bat is fantastic, clean striking and no aerial shots. We wanted to give him a run before the Sri Lanka series for the kind of form he was in. He is such a free-flowing batsman," Rohit spoke. Rohit also heaped praise on India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was the pick of bowlers for India with figures of 4/46.

