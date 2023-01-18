IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams consecutive ODI century to put India on top, Twitter thrilled

IND vs SL 2022-23: India is playing sensible cricket in the opening Hyderabad ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has slammed straight ODI tons to send Twitter into a frenzy.

Team India is engaged in a lively encounter against New Zealand in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. After winning the toss, the hosts opted to bat first and remain steady. However, it has been opener Shubman Gill, who is so far the top draw of the contest. He has slammed his third ODI hundred, his successive century in the format. He brought it up in 87 deliveries, which included 14 fours and a couple of sixes, while he possesses a strike rate of over 113.00. Although the Indians have lost four wickets, Gill has stabilised the innings.

Gill's third ton is unique as he is the second fastest to his third ODI ton, with veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan leading. While this is Gill's 19th ODI innings, Dhawan did the same in 17. Also, Gill is the third fastest to 1,000 ODI runs after Imam-ul-Haq (19) and Fakhar Zaman (18), and the fastest Indian.

As for the match so far, India has gone past 200 runs at the loss of four wickets by the 33rd over, with Gill and Hardik Pandya batting right now. Gill has been the top scorer for the Men in Blue. In contrast, it has been a consolidated bowling effort from the Kiwis, with Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell clutching a wicket each, whereas Santner has been economical.