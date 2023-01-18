Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams consecutive ODI century to put India on top, Twitter thrilled

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India is playing sensible cricket in the opening Hyderabad ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has slammed straight ODI tons to send Twitter into a frenzy.

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams consecutive ODI century to put India on top against New Zealand, Twitter thrilled-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    Team India is engaged in a lively encounter against New Zealand in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. After winning the toss, the hosts opted to bat first and remain steady. However, it has been opener Shubman Gill, who is so far the top draw of the contest. He has slammed his third ODI hundred, his successive century in the format. He brought it up in 87 deliveries, which included 14 fours and a couple of sixes, while he possesses a strike rate of over 113.00. Although the Indians have lost four wickets, Gill has stabilised the innings.

    Gill's third ton is unique as he is the second fastest to his third ODI ton, with veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan leading. While this is Gill's 19th ODI innings, Dhawan did the same in 17. Also, Gill is the third fastest to 1,000 ODI runs after Imam-ul-Haq (19) and Fakhar Zaman (18), and the fastest Indian.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI - Pandya, Thakur, Suryakumar, Kishan return as India opts to bat

    As for the match so far, India has gone past 200 runs at the loss of four wickets by the 33rd over, with Gill and Hardik Pandya batting right now. Gill has been the top scorer for the Men in Blue. In contrast, it has been a consolidated bowling effort from the Kiwis, with Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell clutching a wicket each, whereas Santner has been economical.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan return as India opts to bat against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Pandya, Thakur, Suryakumar, Kishan return as India opts to bat

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Adam Gilchrist snt

    Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Gilchrist

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase snt

    Babar Azam 'sexting scandal': How a parody Twitter account sent global media on wild goose chase

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    Republic Day 2023: IAF tableau will showcase new firepower, Nari Shakti and more

    2023 BMW X1 to launch in India on January 28 Check out expected price features other details gcw

    2023 BMW X1 to launch in India on January 28; Check out expected price, features, other details

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium' vma

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium'

    football Messi and Mbappe return to Qatar one month after epic World Cup 2022 final for PSG's winter tour snt

    Messi and Mbappe return to Qatar one month after epic World Cup final for PSG's winter tour

    Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP hours after quitting Congress AJR

    Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP hours after quitting Congress

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon