India vs New Zealand 2021-22: MCA expects 100 per cent crowd decision by Nov 20; preparatory camp at BKC

India and New Zealand play their final Test from December 3 in Mumbai. MCA has requested a 100% capacity crowd from the Maharashtra government, while the decision is expected on November 20.

Team India did not have the best outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, getting ousted in the Super 12 stage after losing its initial games to arch-rival Pakistan and New Zealand. Meanwhile, it would be hosting the latter in its following international commitment, from Wednesday, in three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and a couple of Tests.

As for the Tests, the second Test will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3. Meanwhile, as far as crowd expectancy is concerned, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has written to the Maharashtra government to allow 100% capacity crowd for the Test. A decision on the same is expected by November 20, reports ANI. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami rested for Tests

Meanwhile, sources have also confirmed that a preparatory camp has been set up at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The Test specialists, like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Umesh Yadav are expected to prepare and train for the series. The opening Test will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from November 25.

India's Test squad for NZ series: Ajinkya Rahane (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I