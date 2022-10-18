ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India, full squad and schedule

Team India is out to win its second title during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of the campaign, we present the SWOT analysis of the Indian side, along with its complete squad and schedule.

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is already underway, and Team India will be desperate to come out with a top-notch performance to win its second title in the tournament. The Indians have never managed to win the title since it won the inaugural edition in 2007 under legendary skipper MS Dhoni. While it did reach the final in 2014, Sri Lanka outlasted it. In 2022, under new but experienced skipper Rohit Sharma, India has a chance at success. But, how strong and favourite is India to get the job done? In the same light, we present the SWOT analysis of the Men in Blue, along with the entire squad and its schedule.

Strength - Batting

India's batting happens to be its biggest strength in the competition. It has been its batting that has played a vital role of late and has rescued India out of tricky situations. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have dominated the top order. While Rohit might look to get more consistent with his batting, the remaining three have been thorough with their form, while Yadav has been sensational of late and is in the form of his life.

Weakness - Death bowling

Undoubtedly, India's death bowling is a concern heading into the event. In the two Twenty20 International (T20I) series played before the tournament, and also the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India significantly struggled in the stage, leaking runs nearly at a rate of 9.00, which has led to their downfall in quite some matches. Although it looked slightly improved during the warm-up clash against Australia on Monday, it still has a lot of work to do.

Opportunities

India has two players (Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja) missing out due to injuries. As a result, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been granted the platform to prove their potential and worth. Also, Bumrah's absence led to the return of seamer Mohammed Shami, who was deadly in the warm-up against the hosts. Also, Deepak Hooda is one name who can make a case for himself in the T20I future if given an opportunity.

Threats

The biggest threat to India would be the lack of injured stars, Bumrah and Jadeja. Also, death bowling remains its biggest threat, which is a crucial juncture in the match, as the Men in Blue will be eager to click that box, allowing them to sail a long way through.

Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami

Schedule

October 23: India vs Pakistan (Melbourne) - 1.30 PM

October 27: India vs A1 (Sydney) - 12:30 PM

October 30: India vs South Africa (Perth) - 4:30 PM

November 2: India vs Bangladesh (Adelaide) - 1:30 PM

November 6: India vs B2 (Melbourne) - 1:30 PM