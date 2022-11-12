ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Stats you should be aware of

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan and England collide in the final in Melbourne on Sunday. Before the all-important clash, let's examine some crucial stats.

Image credit: Getty

After three weeks of intense action, we have reached the deciding phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, as former champions, Pakistan and England will be meeting head-on in the grand finale at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Ahead of the same, we look at some of the head-to-head stats between the two, thanks to PTI. - The two sides will meet in a World Cup final after 30 years. - Pakistan had won its only One-Day International (ODI) World Cup at the MCG in 1992, dethroning England by 22 runs. - Pakistan had overthrown New Zealand en route to the 1992 WC final. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

- In the T20WC history, Pakistan and England have encountered twice, with the latter winning in both instances: 2010 (by six wickets) and 2009 (by 48 runs). - Pakistan has a better head-to-head form of 5-4 from 10 games in the ICC World Cup. A contest ended in no result. - Both Pakistan and England lost a game in the Super 12 stage. Zimbabwe and England beat Pakistan by Ireland, respectively. ALSO READ: Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion

Image credit: Getty

- On head-to-head, England leads 18-9 against Pakistan, while a game was no result. - In the two T20WC encounters, England leads 2-0. Both sides have never won a T20I contest at the MCG. - Pakistan's highest total against England in T20Is is 232, and 89 is the lowest. England's best total versus Pakistan is 221, and 135 is the lowest. ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022: 'INDIA NEEDS BATTERS TO BOWL TOO FOR TEAM BALANCE' - KUMBLE

Image credit: Getty

- Skipper Babar Azam (560) has achieved the most T20I runs for Pakistan versus England. His unbeaten 110 off 66 deliveries in Karachi in September this year is his highest against the side. - Haris Rauf of Pakistan has captured the most wickets versus England (14). On the other hand, Graeme Swann and Adil Rashid of England lead the chart, with 17 scalps each. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG - What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

Image credit: Getty