ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan and England will clash in the final in Melbourne on Sunday, with heavy rain chances, including the reserve day on Monday. Meanwhile, here's what would happen if no play is possible.

The stage is now set for the grand 2022 ICC T20 World Cup finale, as former champions, Pakistan and England will lock horns to become the two-time champion, and it all takes place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. However, nature is not likely in favour of making the final happen, as the city has been facing inclement weather ever since the tournament got underway. As far as Sunday's weather forecast is concerned, it is not looking healthy at all, with nearly a 100% chance of rain predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology. Although a reserve day is in place on Monday, it does not appear encouraging either, with a 95% chance of rain.

As of now, it seems like nearly impossible for play to happen on both days. However, Australia tends to get clear weather quickly. Thus, nothing can be ruled out for now. However, if no play is possible, both sides would be declared the joint winners of the event. Both days are expected to receive 5-25 mm of rainfall, reports ESPNCricinfo.

Also, to have a decisive result and winner, a minimum of ten overs per innings must be played, per tournament rules. Although the match on Sunday is scheduled at 1.30 PM (IST), if the reserve day comes into effect, play will begin at 9.30 AM (IST) on the latter day.

According to the playing rules, "If the reserve day is allocated, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day. If the match has started on the scheduled day and overs are subsequently reduced following an interruption, but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played."

Earlier during the 2019 ICC World Cup, the India-New Zealand semi-final was played over two days due to rain. Also, the 2022 ICC Champions Trophy Final between India and Sri Lanka was washed out on both days, with new play beginning on the reserve day. MCG already witnessed three T20WC contests being washed out, while one saw a truncated match.