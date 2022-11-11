Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan and England will clash in the final in Melbourne on Sunday, with heavy rain chances, including the reserve day on Monday. Meanwhile, here's what would happen if no play is possible.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England: What happens if rain plays spoilsport at MCG in Melbourne?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 3:24 PM IST

    The stage is now set for the grand 2022 ICC T20 World Cup finale, as former champions, Pakistan and England will lock horns to become the two-time champion, and it all takes place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. However, nature is not likely in favour of making the final happen, as the city has been facing inclement weather ever since the tournament got underway. As far as Sunday's weather forecast is concerned, it is not looking healthy at all, with nearly a 100% chance of rain predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology. Although a reserve day is in place on Monday, it does not appear encouraging either, with a 95% chance of rain.

    As of now, it seems like nearly impossible for play to happen on both days. However, Australia tends to get clear weather quickly. Thus, nothing can be ruled out for now. However, if no play is possible, both sides would be declared the joint winners of the event. Both days are expected to receive 5-25 mm of rainfall, reports ESPNCricinfo.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Also, to have a decisive result and winner, a minimum of ten overs per innings must be played, per tournament rules. Although the match on Sunday is scheduled at 1.30 PM (IST), if the reserve day comes into effect, play will begin at 9.30 AM (IST) on the latter day.

    According to the playing rules, "If the reserve day is allocated, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day. If the match has started on the scheduled day and overs are subsequently reduced following an interruption, but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played."

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022: 'INDIA NEEDS BATTERS TO BOWL TOO FOR TEAM BALANCE' - KUMBLE

    Earlier during the 2019 ICC World Cup, the India-New Zealand semi-final was played over two days due to rain. Also, the 2022 ICC Champions Trophy Final between India and Sri Lanka was washed out on both days, with new play beginning on the reserve day. MCG already witnessed three T20WC contests being washed out, while one saw a truncated match.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India needs batters to bowl too for team balance - Anil Kumble-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'India needs batters to bowl too for team balance' - Kumble

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp joke factory rolling-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India's humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp's joke factory rolling

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Sources-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Source

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success snt

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal

    Recent Stories

    Should green tea be consumed after meals? sur

    Should green tea be consumed after meals?

    Here is what Apple iPhone co-creator Tony Fadell said to users who plan to buy iPhone gcw

    Here's what Apple iPhone co-creator Tony Fadell said to users who plan to buy iPhone

    football qatar 2022 Can France win 2nd FIFA World Cup in a row PSG star Kylian Mbappe gives ultimate response snt

    Can France win 2nd FIFA World Cup in a row? PSG star Mbappe gives ultimate response

    TMC invites comedian Vir Das to Kolkata after Bengaluru show cancelled - adt

    TMC invites comedian Vir Das to Kolkata after Bengaluru show cancelled

    MCD Election 2022: BJP criticises AAP, says 'those with warrants in their names cannot make guarantees' AJR

    MCD Election 2022: BJP criticises AAP, says 'those with warrants in their names cannot make guarantees'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon