  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy New Year: A look at the Indian cricket schedule for 2022

    First Published Jan 1, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The sporting world has welcomed a new year, as 2022 has officially arrived. It is expected to be a big year for Indian cricket. Check out which are the series it plays this year.

    Happy New Year: A look at the Indian cricket schedule for 2022-ayh

    It is a new dawn and a new year, as 2022 has officially welcomed us all with new hopes and challenges. The sporting fraternity is looking forward to the new year expecting an action-packed season. The same will be the case for Indian cricket, as the Indian cricketing fans are in for intense actions.

    Happy New Year: A look at the Indian cricket schedule for 2022-ayh

    The Indian cricket is already involved in a three-Test series for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy, leading 1-0 after winning the opening Test at the Centurion Park, with the second Test getting underway at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from Monday. It will be followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

    ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2022 - From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes

    Happy New Year: A look at the Indian cricket schedule for 2022-ayh

    As the Protea tour ends on January 23, it will be followed by 12 interesting series and tours, comprising the Windies, Sri Lanka, England, Australia, Bangladesh and possibly New Zealand. A couple of major international tournaments are also scheduled in the meantime. While one of them is an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, it includes the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Happy New Year: A look at the Indian cricket schedule for 2022-ayh

    Also, the women's team will be in action in some crucial series. One of the confirmed series happens to be against New Zealand, while it would also take part in a couple of critical tournaments. Therefore, on the same note, we present the Indian cricket schedule for every gender in 2022. Read below:

    Happy New Year: A look at the Indian cricket schedule for 2022-ayh

    Men's
    Tours South Africa (3 Tests and 3 ODIs): Until January 23
    Hosts Windies (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): February 6-20
    Hosts Sri Lanka (2 Tests and 3 T20Is): February 25 - March 18
    Hosts Afghanistan (3 ODIs): Dates to be confirmed
    IPL 2022: April-June (Tentative)
    Hosts South Africa (5 T20Is): June 9-19
    Tours England (1 Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): July 7-17 (Test date TBC)
    Tours Windies (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): Dates TBC
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (in Australia): October 16 - November 13
    Hosts Australia (4 Tests and 3 T20Is): Dates TBC
    Tours Bangladesh (3 Tests and 3 ODIs): Dates TBC
    Tours New Zealand (3 ODIs): Dates TBC
    Hosts Lanka (5 ODIs): Dates TBC

    ALSO READ: New Year 2022: From ICC T20 World Cup to FIFA World Cup - Sporting events that will keep you hooked

    Happy New Year: A look at the Indian cricket schedule for 2022-ayh

    Women's
    Tours NZ (5 ODIs and a T20I): February 9-24
    ICC Women's World Cup (in New Zealand): March 4 - April 3
    Commonwealth Games 2022 (in Birmingham): July 19 - August 7

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes-ayh

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From KL Rahul to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 players to watch out during the ODIs-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From KL Rahul to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 players to watch out during the ODIs

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Is Gary Kirsten interested in being English head coach?-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Is former India coach Gary Kirsten interested in being England head coach?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket, check out records-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Quinton de Kock shockingly quits Test cricket

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Kohli and co finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav promises 300 units free electricity if SP is voted to power

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav promises 300 units free electricity if SP is voted to power

    Omicron pushes SS Rajamouli's RRR release date indefinitely? Read details drb

    Omicron pushes SS Rajamouli's RRR release date indefinitely? Read details

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal (SCEB) as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes-ayh

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes

    Football Royal snub Did David Beckham miss out on Knighthood again because he once said he didn't care about it

    Royal snub! Did David Beckham miss out on Knighthood again because he once said he didn't care about it?

    Recent Videos

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon