Happy New Year: A look at the Indian cricket schedule for 2022

The sporting world has welcomed a new year, as 2022 has officially arrived. It is expected to be a big year for Indian cricket. Check out which are the series it plays this year.

It is a new dawn and a new year, as 2022 has officially welcomed us all with new hopes and challenges. The sporting fraternity is looking forward to the new year expecting an action-packed season. The same will be the case for Indian cricket, as the Indian cricketing fans are in for intense actions.

The Indian cricket is already involved in a three-Test series for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy, leading 1-0 after winning the opening Test at the Centurion Park, with the second Test getting underway at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from Monday. It will be followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

As the Protea tour ends on January 23, it will be followed by 12 interesting series and tours, comprising the Windies, Sri Lanka, England, Australia, Bangladesh and possibly New Zealand. A couple of major international tournaments are also scheduled in the meantime. While one of them is an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, it includes the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also, the women's team will be in action in some crucial series. One of the confirmed series happens to be against New Zealand, while it would also take part in a couple of critical tournaments. Therefore, on the same note, we present the Indian cricket schedule for every gender in 2022. Read below:

Men's

Tours South Africa (3 Tests and 3 ODIs): Until January 23

Hosts Windies (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): February 6-20

Hosts Sri Lanka (2 Tests and 3 T20Is): February 25 - March 18

Hosts Afghanistan (3 ODIs): Dates to be confirmed

IPL 2022: April-June (Tentative)

Hosts South Africa (5 T20Is): June 9-19

Tours England (1 Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): July 7-17 (Test date TBC)

Tours Windies (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is): Dates TBC

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (in Australia): October 16 - November 13

Hosts Australia (4 Tests and 3 T20Is): Dates TBC

Tours Bangladesh (3 Tests and 3 ODIs): Dates TBC

Tours New Zealand (3 ODIs): Dates TBC

Hosts Lanka (5 ODIs): Dates TBC