    India records 8,865 fresh COVID cases, active cases lowest in 8 months

    First Published Nov 16, 2021, 11:18 AM IST
    According to the ministry, the active cases account for 0.38 per cent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.27 per cent, the greatest since March 2020.

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 8,865 new coronavirus cases in India in the previous 24 hours on Tuesday. Aside from infections, there were 197 virus-related fatalities and 11,971 recoveries reported. According to the Health Ministry, the overall number of Covid-19 infections has reached 3,44,56,401, with 3,38,61,756 persons recovering from the fatal disease, leaving 1,30,793 active cases in the nation, according to the Health Ministry.

     

    The number of active cases has dropped to its lowest level in 525 days. According to the ministry, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been fewer than 20,000 for 39 days in a row, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been recorded for 142 days in a row. According to the ministry, the active cases account for 0.38 per cent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.27 per cent, the greatest since March 2020.

    Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded 4,547 new cases, 6,866 recoveries, and 57 fatalities in the last 24 hours; out of the 8,865 new cases, 11,971 recoveries and 197 deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours.
    The total number of doses provided in the country as part of the statewide COVID-19 immunisation effort has surpassed 112.97 crores.

    In other news, Singapore announced it would allow vaccinated arrivals from five additional countries, including Indonesia and India, to enter the nation without quarantine beginning Nov. 29, according to the transport ministry.
    According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 253.8 million, with over 5.10 million fatalities and 7.49 billion vaccines.

