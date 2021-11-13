India records 11,850 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload lowest in 274 days

In the previous 24 hours, India had 555 coronavirus-related fatalities and 12,403 recoveries. So far, 4,63,245 people have died as a result of the virus, while 3,38,26,483 have recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning, with 11,850 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, India's active caseload has already reached its lowest level in 274 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. The number of active cases in the country has already dropped to 1,36,308 people. In the previous 24 hours, India had 555 coronavirus-related fatalities and 12,403 recoveries. So far, 4,63,245 people have died as a result of the virus, while 3,38,26,483 have recovered.

The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 0.94 percent. It has been less than 2% over the past 40 days. The weekly positive rate was similarly 1.05 percent. According to the health ministry, it has remained below 2% for the past 50 days. The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,38,26,483, with a 1.35 percent case fatality rate. Also Read | People who sit a lot may suffer from depression, anxiety, claims study

Earlier that day, the country had a single-day increase of 12,516 COVID-19 cases. After more than 58 lakh vaccine doses were distributed on Friday, India's COVID-19 immunisation coverage surpassed the 111-crore mark. Meanwhile, Europe has re-emerged as the epicentre of the epidemic, with several countries considering reinstating lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas. Countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic are implementing or considering steps to combat the spread of the disease.