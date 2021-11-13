  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 11,850 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload lowest in 274 days

    First Published Nov 13, 2021, 11:11 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the previous 24 hours, India had 555 coronavirus-related fatalities and 12,403 recoveries. So far, 4,63,245 people have died as a result of the virus, while 3,38,26,483 have recovered.

    India records 11850 new COVID cases active caseload lowest in 274 days gcw

    According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning, with 11,850 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, India's active caseload has already reached its lowest level in 274 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. The number of active cases in the country has already dropped to 1,36,308 people. In the previous 24 hours, India had 555 coronavirus-related fatalities and 12,403 recoveries. So far, 4,63,245 people have died as a result of the virus, while 3,38,26,483 have recovered.

    India records 11850 new COVID cases active caseload lowest in 274 days gcw

    The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 0.94 percent. It has been less than 2% over the past 40 days. The weekly positive rate was similarly 1.05 percent. According to the health ministry, it has remained below 2% for the past 50 days. The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,38,26,483, with a 1.35 percent case fatality rate.

    Also Read | People who sit a lot may suffer from depression, anxiety, claims study

    India records 11850 new COVID cases active caseload lowest in 274 days gcw

    Earlier that day, the country had a single-day increase of 12,516 COVID-19 cases. After more than 58 lakh vaccine doses were distributed on Friday, India's COVID-19 immunisation coverage surpassed the 111-crore mark. Meanwhile, Europe has re-emerged as the epicentre of the epidemic, with several countries considering reinstating lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas. Countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic are implementing or considering steps to combat the spread of the disease.

    India records 11850 new COVID cases active caseload lowest in 274 days gcw

    The region, in particular, accounts for more than half of worldwide average 7-day infections and around half of the most recent deaths, the highest levels since April last year, when the virus was at its height in Italy.

    According to the World Health Organization's report for the week ending November 7, Europe, including Russia, was the only region to increase cases, up 7%, while the rest of the world saw decreases or steady trends. Similarly, it recorded a 10% increase in fatalities, while other regions saw declines.

    Also Read | Maharashtra govt to Centre: Reduce gap between two doses to speed up vaccination drive

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India records 11451 new COVID cases recovery rate stands at 9824 per cent gcw

    India records 11,451 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 98.24 per cent

    Video Icon
    India records 12729 new fresh COVID cases recovery rate stands at 9823 pc gcw

    India records 12,729 fresh COVID cases, recovery rate stands at 98.23%

    Video Icon
    India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases, active cases lowest in 252 days

    India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases, active cases lowest in 252 days

    Video Icon
    India records 10,423 new fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest daily cases in 250 days gcw

    India records 10,423 new fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest daily cases in 250 days

    Video Icon
    India records 12,514 new COVID-19 cases active cases lowest in 248 days gcw

    India records 12,514 new COVID-19 cases, active cases lowest in 248 days

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Britney Spears is free says the judge on her conservatorship battle drb

    ‘Britney (Spears) is free’, says the judge on her conservatorship battle

    Video Icon
    ATP Finals 2021: Groups announced, Novak Djokovic to start off against Casper Ruud-ayh

    ATP Finals 2021: Groups announced, Novak Djokovic to start off against Casper Ruud

    Video Icon
    Russian Prez Vladimir Putin likely to visit India in December discuss defence trade with PM Modi gcw

    Russian Prez Vladimir Putin likely to visit India in December; discuss defence, trade with PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Delhi Mumbai Kolkata among top 10 world most polluted cities gcw

    Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata among top 10 world's most polluted cities

    Video Icon
    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk pooch Casper (photos) drb

    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk with pooch Casper (photos)

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon