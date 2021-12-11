Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband kisses her passionately while bathing in pool, check photo

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh were seen indulging in a passionate kiss while bathing in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She had introduced her husband in the Bigg Boss house. Check the photo right here.

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh were seen kissing on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. It was seen that she could not stop blushing. The pair had entered the Bigg Boss 15 show that is being hosted by Salman Khan as wild card participants. It was for the first time that Rakhi had introduced her husband to the world.

Very soon post getting the responsibility of running the Bigg Boss 15 home, Rakhi was seen waking up everyone in the morning and assigning work to them. She was seen hitting Karan Kundrra playfully with a broom and had asked him to make tea while he was sleeping on the bed.

After some time, she said that she felt that all her internal organs were not in place as she had been yelling since morning. Abhijit Bichukale and Rajiv Adatia had then asked her to keep her mouth shut. Ritesh was seen walking up to her, holding her in her arms and saying that, "Hal tujhe swimming pool me nahlau (Come let me give you a bath in the swimming pool)". They started looking at one another and the contestants told them to kiss. They were then seen smooching as everyone clapped. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijit Bichukale, and Kara Kundrra were seen teasing her while Rakhi blushed. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also clapped for her buddy. Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh were also seen having a bad fight earlier in the Bigg Boss house. They complained to each other about their behaviour. He was seen asking Shamita, "He shoos me away, did you see? He shoos away Rakhi Sawant. I respect him a lot, and that is why I do not say anything". Ritesh was also seen getting irritated and said that, "I will ask Bigg Boss to remove me. I know I am definitely fed up with you.” Also read: Rakhi Sawant-Tejasswi Prakash do Lavni dance in front of Sara Ali Khan [VIDEO]