Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know

Will Rakhi Sawant be seen in the house of Bigg Boss 15? Here's what we know about the same. Read below to know further. To talk about Rakhi she turned a year older today.

Rakhi Sawant has revealed in a new promo clip that her husband Ritesh will come with her to the house of Bigg Boss 15. Now it is not clear if he will enter a guest or a wild card participant. The promo video shows the audience a throwback clip of Rakhi from the Bigg Boss 14 home. She is seen crying and can be seen saying that she wants her husband to come in front of everyone just once.

In another clip, she is seen saying that till when shall she wait for her husband? She laughs and then says that your and my wait is over because the whole world will see Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15 She then walks towards a man who is seen sitting with his back facing towards the camera. She asks him whether he will come with her or not. Ritesh then answers saying, 'zaroor' (sure). The actress then blushes.

Rakhi Sawant is known to be the ultimate drama queen. She has created news for having a crazy swayamvar, kiss controversy and taking a dive into politics. The diva knows to make sure that she stuns everyone with her entertaining statements. Whether you love or hate her, she will always put a smile on your face.

In 2019, she had got married to Ritesh, who happens to be an NRI. However, she had not revealed her bridal look from the wedding. She did not reveal her husband's photo. A SpotBoye report quoted her saying, "Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married).” To further talk about Rakhi, she is celebrating her birthday today. She is a total entertainment queen and is known for her entertaining and weird statements.



