  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know

    Will Rakhi Sawant be seen in the house of Bigg Boss 15? Here's what we know about the same. Read below to know further. To talk about Rakhi she turned a year older today.

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 2:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rakhi Sawant has revealed in a new promo clip that her husband Ritesh will come with her to the house of Bigg Boss 15. Now it is not clear if he will enter a guest or a wild card participant. The promo video shows the audience a throwback clip of Rakhi from the Bigg Boss 14 home. She is seen crying and can be seen saying that she wants her husband to come in front of everyone just once.

    In another clip, she is seen saying that till when shall she wait for her husband? She laughs and then says that your and my wait is over because the whole world will see Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15 She then walks towards a man who is seen sitting with his back facing towards the camera. She asks him whether he will come with her or not. Ritesh then answers saying, 'zaroor' (sure). The actress then blushes.

    Rakhi Sawant is known to be the ultimate drama queen. She has created news for having a crazy swayamvar, kiss controversy and taking a dive into politics. The diva knows to make sure that she stuns everyone with her entertaining statements. Whether you love or hate her, she will always put a smile on your face. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    In 2019, she had got married to Ritesh, who happens to be an NRI. However, she had not revealed her bridal look from the wedding. She did not reveal her husband's photo. A SpotBoye report quoted her saying, "Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married).”  To further talk about Rakhi, she is celebrating her birthday today. She is a total entertainment queen and is known for her entertaining and weird statements.


     

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant enter the house as a wild card entry? Find out the details here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Rakhi Sawant enter the house as a wild card entry? Find out the details here

    Bigg Boss 15: No eviction for the second time in a row? Find out drb

    Bigg Boss 15: No eviction for the second time in a row? Find out

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's witty reply to Pratik Sehajpal's sarcasm is winning the internet

    Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Chaudhary in trouble; Lucknow court issues arrest warrant against dancer

    Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Chaudhary in trouble; Lucknow court issues arrest warrant against dancer

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Afsana Khan enter home after eviction? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Afsana Khan enter home after eviction? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    UN raises violence against women and girls issue in Afghananistan-dnm

    UN raises violence against women and girls issue in Afghananistan

    UP Election 2022: Jewar airport and BJP western Uttar Pradesh gameplan

    UP Election 2022: Jewar airport and BJP's western Uttar Pradesh gameplan

    Was Smriti Irani denied entry on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's what we know SCJ

    Was Smriti Irani denied entry on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's what we know

    Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh groove to Brown Munde fame singers songs [VIDEO] SCJ

    Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh groove to Brown Munde fame singers songs [VIDEO]

    Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand kicks off preparations for maiden BBL stint with Melbourne Renegades (SEE PICTURES)-ayh

    Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand kicks off preparations for maiden BBL stint (SEE PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Game 6: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, OFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon
    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Video Icon