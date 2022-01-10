Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India; From price to features, here's all about it

The SUV returned to the nation after a nearly two-year absence; the Czech carmaker discontinued sales of the Skoda Kodiaq SUV in India after the country switched to tighter BS6 emission regulations.

The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq 2022 has been finally introduced in India for Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The SUV returned to the nation after a nearly two-year absence; the Czech carmaker discontinued sales of the Skoda Kodiaq SUV in India after the country switched to tighter BS6 emission regulations. The new Kodiaq keeps the design of its predecessor but is distinguished by components such as a larger trademark grille with double ribs, sharper LED headlights, new fog lamps, a new front apron, and 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, among others. Skoda Auto's new SUV in India receives a redesigned bumper with aluminium trim, complete LED tail lights, and C-shaped LED signatures at the back.

The new Kodiaq facelift maintains the same interior layout as the previous model but with additional amenities such as heated front seats, a larger touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and a Canton sound system with ten speakers.

The Kodiaq 7-seater SUV is available in three trim levels: Style, SportLine, and Lauren & Klement (L&K). According to the firm, the L&K edition has stone beige leather perforated upholstery, more chrome inside and exterior, 12-way adjustable electric seats with built-in cooling and heating, and other features. In terms of connectivity, the SportLine and L&K trims have a Virtual Cockpit with digital dials, a digital console, and a 26.03 cm media interface with five themes. Also Read | Skoda to kickstart 2022 with launch of face lifted Kodiaq on January 14; Details inside

Nine airbags, adaptive front headlights, automatic defogging across all visible surfaces, electronic, mechanical, and hydraulic brake aid, stability control, multi-collision braking, and park assist with hands-free parking are among the standard safety features on the new Kodiaq. In addition to the safety above measures, the new Skoda Kodiaq L&K model has hill descent control and a 360-degree camera.