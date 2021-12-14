  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BMW iX all-electric SUV completely sold out, second phase of bookings to open in 2022

    To clarify, the BMW iX was launched in India as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, and it costs Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

    BMW iX all-electric SUV completely sold out second phase of bookings to open in 2022 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    BMW India has stated that the recently released iX all-electric SUV has sold out. In reality, as BMW refers to it, the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) was sold out on the day of its debut. Furthermore, the BMW iX's already-sold-out batch delivery will begin in April 2022. BMW India will begin the second round of reservations in the first quarter of 2022. To clarify, the BMW iX was launched in India as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, and it costs Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

    Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, expressed his delight at the overwhelming reception to the first-ever BMW iX. Born electric, our new technological flagship represents a new way of living defined by elegant and ethical transportation. The business was confident that the first-ever BMW iX would be a popular model, but it exceeded all expectations well. He went on to say that, with all units sold on the first day, they are now prepared to meet the requests of additional consumers who want to buy this rare electric BMW SAV.

    Also Read | BMW to temporarily remove touchscreen functions on several models due to chip shortage

    The BMW iX is the company's premier electric vehicle, with a range of up to 611 kilometres on a single charge. The iX is offered in two models in the United States: the iX xDrive 40 and the iX xDrive 50. According to the WLTP cycle, the former produces 326hp and 630Nm of peak torque while providing a driving range of up to 414km. BMW claims the iX xDrive 40 can go from 0 to 100kph in 6.1 seconds.

    The iX xDrive 50 produces 523hp and 765Nm of peak torque on the WLTP test and has a driving range of up to 611km.. According to BMW, this variant of the iX can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.6 seconds.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti mulling Jimny roll-out in Indian market

    Maruti mulling Jimny roll-out in Indian market?

    Maruti gets 15000 bookings for 2022 Celerio in a month, chip shortage causing delivery delays

    Maruti gets 15000 bookings for 2022 Celerio in a month, chip shortage causing delivery delays

    Audi Q7 to make comeback in India in 2022 as production begins in India Details inside gcw

    Audi Q7 to make comeback in 2022 as production begins in India; Details inside

    MG Motor India to begin exporting Hector to Nepal with aim to expand to South Asian countries gcw

    MG Motor India to begin exporting Hector to Nepal from Gujarat with aim to expand to South Asian countries

    Tesla new software to allow drivers to play video games Read more gcw

    Tesla's new software allows drivers to play video games? Read more

    Recent Stories

    BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu off to impressive start against Martina Repiska-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu off to impressive start against Martina Repiska

    Oops she did it again Urfi Javed fashion sense hangs on a hook in this bizarre pink satin skirt See Pics drb

    Oops, she did it again! Urfi Javed's fashion sense hangs on a hook in this bizarre pink satin skirt (See Pics)

    Surveen Chawla talks about casting couch in south Film Industry RCB

    Surveen Chawla talks about casting couch in south Film Industry; "filmmaker wanted to see cleavage and thighs.

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years

    UP Election 2022 BJP to set up aspiration box to solicit public input which can be included in manifesto gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP to set up 'aspiration box' to solicit public input which can be included in manifesto

    Recent Videos

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon
    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon