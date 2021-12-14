BMW iX all-electric SUV completely sold out, second phase of bookings to open in 2022

BMW India has stated that the recently released iX all-electric SUV has sold out. In reality, as BMW refers to it, the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) was sold out on the day of its debut. Furthermore, the BMW iX's already-sold-out batch delivery will begin in April 2022. BMW India will begin the second round of reservations in the first quarter of 2022. To clarify, the BMW iX was launched in India as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, and it costs Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, expressed his delight at the overwhelming reception to the first-ever BMW iX. Born electric, our new technological flagship represents a new way of living defined by elegant and ethical transportation. The business was confident that the first-ever BMW iX would be a popular model, but it exceeded all expectations well. He went on to say that, with all units sold on the first day, they are now prepared to meet the requests of additional consumers who want to buy this rare electric BMW SAV.

Also Read | BMW to temporarily remove touchscreen functions on several models due to chip shortage

The BMW iX is the company's premier electric vehicle, with a range of up to 611 kilometres on a single charge. The iX is offered in two models in the United States: the iX xDrive 40 and the iX xDrive 50. According to the WLTP cycle, the former produces 326hp and 630Nm of peak torque while providing a driving range of up to 414km. BMW claims the iX xDrive 40 can go from 0 to 100kph in 6.1 seconds.

The iX xDrive 50 produces 523hp and 765Nm of peak torque on the WLTP test and has a driving range of up to 611km.. According to BMW, this variant of the iX can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.6 seconds.