Xiaomi 14 Ultra battery and camera details leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi is set to launch its new 14 Ultra smartphone, revealing high-end features and a robust 5180mAh battery. It is expected to feature a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED with a crisp 2K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, delivering brilliant images and seamless navigation.

Xiaomi intends to release the 14 Ultra smartphone along with the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro tablet. The 14 Ultra smartphones have been spotted on the IMEI database, which identifies mobile handsets. It was disclosed that the phone would be released not just in China, but also in other countries.

However, it appears that Xiaomi will not distribute this phone in India, as has been the case with prior launches. The battery capacity of this next Xiaomi smartphone has been revealed by a trustworthy source named Digital Chat Station, which is recognised for releasing accurate information about Chinese tech goods.

The forthcoming Xiaomi phone will feature a 5180mAh battery, according to Digital Chat Station on Weibo. A previous rumour indicated that the upcoming 14 Ultra will have a larger battery than the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which featured a 5000mAh battery. Some rumours said it may be 5500mAh, although this could be an overestimation.

Also Read | OnePlus Open bend test: Is it the toughest foldable phone? (WATCH)

For IT fanatics, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts top-tier features. It is expected to feature a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED with a crisp 2K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, delivering brilliant images and seamless navigation. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 engine, combined with the Adreno 750 GPU, powers the smartphone, offering effective performance for a variety of applications ranging from gaming to multitasking.

Running on the HyperOS based on Android 14, it offers an updated and user-friendly interface. Users can anticipate plenty of storage capacity for data, programmes, and multimedia material with RAM options of 12GB or 16GB and storage versions ranging from 256GB to a staggering 1TB.

Also Read | Here's why Google has delayed ChatGPT rival 'Gemini' AI launch

The device has an advanced camera setup that includes a high-resolution 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an additional Sony LYT900 sensor, resulting in incredible photography and versatility. A 32MP lens on the front allows for high-quality selfies and video calls.

These specifications collectively highlight the Xiaomi 14 Ultra as a powerhouse device, offering top-tier features and functionalities catering to diverse user needs.

Also Read | iPhone tips: Here's how you can create shareable stickers using your photos